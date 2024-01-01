Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Salvy

Salvy

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: salvy.com.br

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Salvy의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil Salvy is a mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil. Over 300 companies use Salvy to manage over 5,000 mobile lines, cutting costs by over 50%. The founders have worked many years together in Brazil's largest fintechs (Nubank and EBANX). Today, every carrier in Brazil has roughly the same network quality - it isn't a differentiator. If you're an IT manager who needs to deploy 2k lines, you want an integrated and seamless solution. You need to deploy this resource, fast. Salvy provides a software layer that makes deploying and managing mobile lines a fast and efficient process, integrated with HRIS, ERPs, and others. This is a massive market: there are 55 million b2b mobile lines in Brazil, which adds up to 5 billion dollars in ARR in just one country.

웹사이트: salvy.com.br

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Salvy에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Unicorn Platform

Unicorn Platform

unicornplatform.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

Attendify

Attendify

attendify.com

HostBooks

HostBooks

hostbooks.com

DeployHQ

DeployHQ

deployhq.com

Bithumb

Bithumb

bithumb.com

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines

philippineairlines.com

Azerbaijan Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines

azal.az

Azul Airlines

Azul Airlines

voeazul.com.br

C&A

C&A

c-and-a.com

BerniePortal

BerniePortal

bernieportal.com

SWISS

SWISS

swiss.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.