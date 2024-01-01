대안 - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva는 사용자가 소셜 미디어 그래픽, 프리젠테이션, 포스터, 문서 및 기타 시각적 콘텐츠를 만들 수 있는 그래픽 디자인 플랫폼입니다. 사용자는 전문적으로 디자인된 다양한 템플릿 중에서 선택하고 드래그 앤 드롭 인터페이스를 통해 디자인을 편집하고 자신의 사진을 업로드할 수 있습니다. 이 플랫폼은 무료로 사용할 수 있으며 추가 기능을 위해 Canva Pro 및 기업용 Canva와 같은 유료 구독을 제공합니다. 사용자는 인쇄하고 배송할 실제 제품에 대해 비용을 지불할 수도 있습니다. 2019년 현재 Canva는 32억 달러의 가치 ...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
이전에 Google 데이터 스튜디오였던 Looker Studio는 기업 Google Analytics 360 제품군의 일부로 Google이 2016년 3월 15일에 도입한 맞춤형 정보 보고서 및 대시보드로 데이터를 변환하기 위한 온라인 도구입니다. 보다 현명한 비즈니스 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 되는 대화형 대시보드와 아름다운 보고서를 통해 데이터의 힘을 활용하세요.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl의 AI 기반 디자인 도구를 사용하여 작업 흐름 속도를 높이고 수많은 멋진 일러스트레이션, 글꼴, 사진, 아이콘 및 질감에 즉시 액세스할 수 있습니다.
Genially
genial.ly
혼자서 또는 팀과 함께 프레젠테이션, 인포그래픽 및 기타 멋진 콘텐츠를 만드세요.
Flourish
flourish.studio
아름답고 쉬운 데이터 시각화 및 스토리텔링
Grow
grow.com
성장을 촉진하고 비즈니스를 혁신하는 데 절실히 필요한 통찰력을 제공하는 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어입니다.
Visme
visme.co
전문적인 프레젠테이션, 대화형 인포그래픽, 아름다운 디자인, 매력적인 비디오를 모두 한 곳에서 만드세요. 지금 Visme을 사용해 보세요.
Infogram
infogram.com
인포그램(Infogram)은 사용하기 쉬운 인포그래픽 및 차트 메이커입니다. 아름다운 인포그래픽, 온라인 보고서, 대화형 지도를 만들고 공유하세요. 여기서 직접 만들어보세요.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose와 함께 더 빠르게 연구하세요. AI의 강력한 기능을 사용하여 데이터를 찾고, 정리하고, 시각화하고, 변환하는 데 낭비되는 시간을 없애세요.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage를 인포그래픽 제작자로 선택하는 500만 명 이상의 전문가와 함께 하세요. 기업용으로 제작된 10,000개 이상의 전문 템플릿 중에서 선택하세요.
Databox
databox.com
귀하의 비즈니스에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 이해하는 데 도움이 되도록 구축된 비즈니스 분석 플랫폼입니다. 클라우드 서비스, 스프레드시트, 데이터베이스의 KPI를 한곳에 모아보세요.
Grist
getgrist.com
세상은 스프레드시트보다 더 나은 도구를 사용할 자격이 있습니다. 스프레드시트의 유연성과 데이터베이스의 견고성을 결합하여 원하는 방식으로 데이터를 정리하세요.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
클라우드를 위한 엔터프라이즈 검색, 관찰 가능성 및 보안. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure 또는 Google Cloud에서 실행하든 빠르고 쉽게 정보를 찾고, 통찰력을 얻고, 기술 투자를 보호하세요.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Cluvio를 사용하면 데이터베이스에 대해 SQL 쿼리를 실행하고 결과를 팀과 쉽게 공유할 수 있는 아름다운 대화형 대시보드로 시각화할 수 있습니다. Cluvio는 Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Cloud Platform 및 Exasol과 같은 모든 주요 SQL 데이터베이스를 지원합니다.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
최고의 정성적 데이터 분석 소프트웨어를 사용하여 데이터에 대한 통찰력을 얻으세요. NVivo는 정성적 분석법과 혼합 분석법 데이터에서 더 많은 것을 발견할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 보다 풍부한 통찰력을 발견하고 엄격한 증거를 바탕으로 명확하게 설명되고 방어 가능한 결과를 생성합니다.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
주요 비즈니스 데이터, 지표 및 KPI를 명확하고 이해하기 쉽게 만드는 공유 가능한 대시보드를 쉽게 만듭니다.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO, PPC, 소셜, 이메일, 검토 및 통화 추적 대시보드
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph는 마케팅 분석 및 소셜 미디어 보고를 위한 가장 시각적인 보고 도구입니다. 지금 무료 평가판을 시작해보세요! CC가 필요하지 않습니다.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스에 본사를 둔 셀프 서비스 클라우드 기반 비즈니스 인텔리전스 애플리케이션 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 이 회사는 비즈니스 인텔리전스의 다양한 통합 소스에서 데이터를 분석, 변환 및 보고하도록 설계된 비즈니스 대시보드 앱을 만든 것으로 유명합니다. 모든 비즈니스 지표를 한 곳에서 추적하고 모니터링하는 프리미엄 애플리케이션입니다. 핵심 시장은 여전히 미국에 있지만 Cyfe는 전 세계적으로 확장해 왔으며 현재 전 세계 15개국에서 운영되고 있습니다.
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin은 코드가 없는 내부 도구 빌더입니다. 간단한 드래그 앤 드롭 인터페이스를 통해 누구나 주문 추적, 문제 해결, 결제 모니터링 등 일상적인 작업을 관리하는 데 필요한 도구를 만들 수 있습니다.
Reportei
reportei.com
단 3초 만에 소셜 미디어 및 디지털 마케팅 보고서와 대시보드를 만드세요. Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest 등의 모든 주요 지표를 확인하세요. 모든 채널을 한 화면에 표시합니다. 수동 작업에 시간을 낭...
Reportz
reportz.io
대화형 대시보드를 활용하여 힘들고 정기적인 보고 작업에서 시간과 비용을 절약하도록 설계된 보고 도구입니다.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle은 마케팅 관리자와 마케팅 대행사의 역량을 강화하도록 설계된 마케팅 분석 제품군입니다. 이는 기업이 복잡한 마케팅 분석 데이터를 시각화하고 데이터 기반의 정보에 입각한 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이 제품군은 마케팅 담당자의 일상 생활을 더 쉽게 만들어주는 소셜 미디어 및 광고 분석을 위한 일련의 기능을 제공합니다. Vaizle 고객이 이 도구를 사용하여 생산성을 높이고 마케팅 운영을 수익성 있게 확장하는 방법은 다음과 같습니다. 1. 마케팅 데이터에서 신속하게 실행 가능한 통찰력 확보 2. 단일 라이브 대시보드에서...
DashThis
dashthis.com
마케팅 보고서를 자동화하는 간단한 방법! 아름다운 자동 마케팅, 분석, SEM 및 SEO 보고서를 몇 초 만에 받아보세요. 무료 평가판을 시작하고 확인해 보세요!
Plecto
plecto.com
팀 성과 향상은 여기에서 시작됩니다. Plecto는 실시간 KPI 시각화, 게임화 및 코칭 도구를 하나의 강력한 솔루션에 결합한 유일하고 완벽한 비즈니스 성과 플랫폼입니다.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
타임라인 차트 개요 및 예시 단 몇 번의 클릭만으로 인상적인 일정을 통해 효율적인 프로젝트 계획 및 일정 관리가 가능합니다. 단 몇 초 만에 고품질 차트, 인포그래픽, 비즈니스 시각화를 무료로 만들어 보세요. 프레젠테이션, 문서 또는 웹용 타임라인, 차트, 지도를 만드세요.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
효율성, 조치 및 책임을 촉진하는 데이터 변환, 보고 및 협업.
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL은 DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico와 같은 레거시 SQL 편집기의 진화입니다. 우리는 시간을 절약하고, 데이터 정확성을 향상하고, 신입 사원을 더 빠르게 온보딩하고, 비즈니스에 통찰력을 빠르게 제공하려는 데이터 중심 팀을 위해 아름답고 현대적인 SQL 편집기를 제공합니다. PopSQL을 사용하면 사용자는 쉽게 데이터 모델을 이해하고, 버전 제어 SQL을 작성하고, 실시간 상태로 협업하고, 차트 및 대시보드에서 데이터를 시각화하고, 보고서 일정을 계획하고, 결과를 공유하고, 검색 및 발견을 위한 기본 쿼리를...
Discern
discern.io
B2B 회사는 많은 동일한 기술 플랫폼을 활용하고 동일한 측정항목을 추적하기를 원합니다. 그렇다면 비즈니스 인텔리전스 구축이 완전히 맞춤화된 이유는 무엇일까요? 이는 추가 도구 및 인원 수와 몇 달 또는 몇 년의 플랫폼 설계에 수백만 달러가 낭비되는 것을 의미합니다. Discern은 비즈니스 인텔리전스를 쉽게 만들어줍니다. 우리의 기본 구성을 통해 고객은 수백 개의 측정항목과 전체 기능을 시작하고 실행할 수 있습니다.
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo(이전 Cumul.io)는 SaaS 기업을 위해 특별히 제작된 내장형 분석 플랫폼입니다. 모든 SaaS 또는 웹 플랫폼에 원활하게 내장된 아름답고 사용하기 쉬운 대시보드를 통해 복잡한 데이터에 생기를 불어넣습니다. Luzmo를 사용하면 제품 팀은 몇 달이 아닌 며칠 만에 SaaS 제품에 영향력 있는 통찰력을 추가할 수 있습니다. 그리고 제품 사용자가 데이터에서 의사 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 신속하게 진행합니다.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine은 모든 사람이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 데이터를 탐색, 시각화, 모니터링 및 공유할 수 있도록 지원하는 올인원 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어입니다!
Explo
explo.co
Explo는 강력한 내장형 대시보드 및 보고 솔루션을 제공합니다. 제품 디자인과 완벽하게 일치시키면서 맞춤형 제품 분석, 프로젝트 보고서, KPI를 각 고객과 안전하게 공유하세요. 대시보드를 편집하고 자체 데이터 보고서를 작성하여 사용자가 자신의 데이터를 탐색할 수 있는 기능을 제공하세요.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...