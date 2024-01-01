Saber Feedback

Simple and flexible feedback tool that sits on your website Open lines of communication with your customers so you can solve problems and boost engagement. Discover urgent bugs, improve your user experience, and make your content QA smoother. All with a simple feedback button you can add to any web page. Screenshot functionality included.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: saberfeedback.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Saber Feedback에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.