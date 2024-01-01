대안 - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google에서 제공하는 Google Cloud Platform(GCP)은 Google이 Google 검색, Gmail, 파일 저장소, YouTube 등 최종 사용자 제품에 내부적으로 사용하는 것과 동일한 인프라에서 실행되는 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 제품군입니다. 관리 도구 세트와 함께 컴퓨팅, 데이터 스토리지, 데이터 분석 및 기계 학습을 포함한 일련의 모듈식 클라우드 서비스를 제공합니다. 등록하려면 신용카드 또는 은행 계좌 세부정보가 필요합니다. Google Cloud Platform은 서비스형 인프라, 서비스형 플랫폼, 서버리스...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow를 사용하면 직원은 소프트웨어가 지시하는 방식이 아닌 원하는 방식으로 작업할 수 있습니다. 그리고 고객은 필요할 때 필요한 것을 얻을 수 있습니다.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
기계 학습 프로젝트를 확장할 수 있는 간단하고 빠른 주석 도구입니다.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
가장 간편하고 빠르며 가장 안정적인 현지화 플랫폼. 확장 가능한 소프트웨어 현지화 플랫폼의 강력한 기능을 사용하여 번거로움 없이 성장하면서 안정적으로 새로운 시장에 진출하세요.
Deep Block
deepblock.net
AI를 위한 가장 쉬운 방법.
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx(현재 AMD의 일부)는 프로그래밍 가능한 SoC인 FPGA의 창시자이며 현재 ACAP는 업계에서 가장 역동적인 처리 기술을 제공합니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI는 범용 인공지능이 모든 인류에게 혜택을 줄 수 있도록 최선을 다하는 AI 연구 및 배포 회사입니다. AI는 안전과 인간의 요구를 핵심으로 삼아 개발되어야 하는 매우 강력한 도구입니다. OpenAI는 이익보다 이해관계의 일치를 최우선으로 생각합니다. 우리의 사명을 달성하기 위해 우리는 인류의 전체 스펙트럼을 형성하는 다양한 관점, 목소리 및 경험을 포괄하고 소중히 여겨야 합니다. 다양성, 형평성, 포용성에 대한 우리의 투자는 지속적으로 진행되고 있으며 다양한 계획을 통해 실행되고 있으며 리더십의 옹호와 지원을 받고 있습...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
개인화된 경험과 간편한 결과를 제공하세요. 전자상거래 및 호텔 브랜드. 변환하는 AI. Aadaptive로 비즈니스를 확장하세요. 변환하는 AI.
SAP
sap.com
SAP의 목적은 세상이 더 나은 방향으로 돌아가도록 돕고 사람들의 삶을 개선하는 것입니다. 우리의 약속은 고객이 최선을 다할 수 있도록 혁신하는 것입니다. SAP는 모든 고객이 베스트런 비즈니스가 될 수 있도록 돕기 위해 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 우리는 혁신을 촉진하고 평등을 촉진하며 국경과 문화를 넘어 기회를 확산시키는 솔루션을 설계합니다. 고객 및 파트너와 함께 우리는 산업을 변화시키고, 경제를 성장시키고, 사회를 발전시키고, 환경을 유지할 수 있습니다.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter는 기업이 디지털 자산(웹, 모바일, 이메일, 푸시 등)에서 기본적으로 실시간 기계 학습 기반 권장 사항을 활용할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리의 기술은 선도적인 웹 자산(Youtube, Amazon 등)이 "당신에게 추천" 또는 "당신이 좋아할 수도 있습니다"와 같은 섹션을 위해 구축한 것과 비교할 수 있습니다.
Recombee
recombee.com
우리는 고객의 수익을 늘리고 사용자 만족도를 높이며 비즈니스 성장을 돕기 위한 서비스로 개인화된 콘텐츠, 제품 및 검색 추천을 제공합니다. 사용하기 쉬운 통합을 통해 사용자는 30일 무제한 무료 평가판에 참여하여 서비스를 직접 체험해 볼 수 있습니다. 프라하에 본사를 둔 당사는 자신의 경험을 기꺼이 공유하는 전 세계 300명 이상의 만족스러운 고객에게 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다.
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
마지막으로 기업용 솔루션 Mark AI의 포괄적인 브랜드 가이드와 AI 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 AI의 아이덴티티와 메시지를 형성할 수 있는 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 제공합니다.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI를 위한 서버리스 클라우드 - BentoCloud는 AI 애플리케이션을 구축하고 운영하기 위한 완전 관리형 플랫폼으로 AI 팀에 민첩한 제품 제공을 제공합니다. BentoML은 소프트웨어 엔지니어가 AI 제품을 구축하기 위한 플랫폼입니다.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
모바일 규정 준수를 위한 향상된 솔루션. 보다 직접적인 통신업체 및 소비자 애플리케이션에 대한 지원을 통해 모바일 통신을 활성화하고 규제 요구 사항을 자신있게 충족할 수 있습니다.
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin은 소매업체가 매장에서 원활한 쇼핑을 신속하게 전개할 수 있도록 차세대 체크아웃 없는 기술을 개발했습니다. 특허 출원 중인 Zippin의 접근 방식은 AI, 기계 학습 및 센서 융합 기술을 사용하여 최고의 소비자 경험을 창출합니다. 즉, 계산대 줄과 셀프 스캐너를 완전히 없애고 쇼핑객이 구매를 하면서 빠르게 들어오고 나갈 수 있도록 해줍니다. Zippin의 플랫폼은 혼잡한 매장에서도 최고 수준의 정확성을 위해 오버헤드 카메라와 스마트 선반 센서를 통한 제품 및 구매자 추적을 사용합니다. Amazon과 SRI의 업계 ...
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI는 특허받은 Practical AI 플랫폼을 통해 기업이 몇 분 만에 AI 앱을 구축, 실행 및 관리할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 데이터 과학자, 기존 데이터 또는 맞춤형 인프라가 필요하지 않습니다. 귀하의 조직이 ACH 수익률 감소, 상각 예측, 예금량 예측, 대출 제안 활용 증가 등 AI 기반 효율성을 얻을 수 있도록 지원하십시오. Excel이나 Google Sheets 또는 API를 통해 작동하여 오늘날 실용적인 AI의 성능을 제공합니다.
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics는 리소스와 인프라의 장벽 없이 비즈니스에 데이터 과학을 쉽게 활용할 수 있게 해주는 혁신적인 AI 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 스타트업부터 대기업까지 모든 규모의 기업은 Qualetics 플랫폼을 활용하여 복잡한 비즈니스 문제를 해결하고 성장을 촉진할 수 있습니다. Qualetics는 기계 학습, NLP, 컴퓨터 비전, 텍스트 분석 등과 같은 심층적인 AI 기술을 활용하여 제품, 시스템 또는 프로세스와 함께 데이터를 수집하고 처리합니다. 그런 다음 모든 실행 가능한 분석 통찰력이 팀에 쉽게 제공됩니다. - 최상위 수준 ...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j는 데이터의 관계를 사용하여 예측을 개선하는 데이터 과학 및 기계 학습 엔진입니다. 엔터프라이즈 데이터 에코시스템에 연결되므로 더 많은 데이터 과학 프로젝트를 신속하게 프로덕션에 투입할 수 있습니다. 65개 이상의 미리 조정된 그래프 알고리즘 카탈로그를 사용하여 데이터 과학자는 수십억 개의 데이터 포인트를 몇 초 만에 탐색하여 숨겨진 연결을 식별하고 이해관계자의 더 나은 의사 결정으로 이어지는 강력한 시각화를 생성할 수 있습니다. 실용적인 비즈니스 애플리케이션 및 운영은 추천 엔진, 이상 및 사기 탐지, 경로 최적화, 마케...
SAS
sas.com
지구상에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 분석 파트너가 제공하는 더 빠르고 생산적인 AI 및 분석을 통해 더 많은 작업을 수행하세요. SAS를 통해 전 세계가 데이터를 생성하는 것만큼 빠르게 답변을 생성해 보세요. SAS는 40년 넘게 분석 혁신을 통해 전 세계 고객에게 THE POWER TO KNOW®를 제공해 왔습니다.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific은 전담 연구 팀이 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼을 사용하여 다양한 심사를 거친 참가자 풀에서 참가자를 대상으로 삼고 관리함으로써 최고 품질의 인간 기반 데이터를 대규모로 수집할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 진실이 중요합니다. 최선의 결정과 최고의 발견은 최고 품질의 데이터를 바탕으로 이루어집니다. 그리고 AI의 확산이 증가함에 따라 AI 모델을 개발하고 교육하기 위한 신뢰할 수 있고 다양한 데이터에 대한 액세스가 그 어느 때보다 중요해졌습니다. 연구원을 위해 연구원이 만든 Prolific은 연구원과 조직이 중요한 연구를 위해 ...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai는 AI 기반 클라우드 비용 최적화 및 성능 조정을 제공하여 DevOps 및 SRE 팀이 클라우드 절약을 극대화하고 고객 경험을 개선하며 원활하게 확장할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Sedai를 사용하면 기업은 사람의 개입을 최소화하면서 지속적인 변화와 성장에 적응할 수 있는 실시간, 지속적인 최적화를 달성할 수 있습니다. Sedai를 사용하면 클라우드 팀이 자율 클라우드 관리 기능으로 운영을 강화하여 ROI를 쉽게 확장하고 극대화할 수 있습니다.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds는 온라인 검색 및 참여를 촉진하는 지각적 추천을 제공하는 가장 스마트한 플랫폼입니다. 세계적으로 유명한 AI 개척자들이 설립하고 주도하며 딥 러닝의 최신 발전을 기반으로 하는 Crossing Minds는 고객의 개인 정보를 침해하거나 위험에 빠뜨리지 않는 정확한 세션 기반 권장 사항을 즉시 제공합니다. 우리는 기업이 고객의 참여를 유도하도록 돕습니다. 우리는 사람들이 좋아하는 제품을 발견하도록 돕습니다. 우리는 호기심을 충성도로 바꾸는 데 도움을 드립니다.
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric은 마케팅, 데이터 분석, CRM 팀이 고객 동향과 행동을 더 잘 이해할 수 있도록 지원하는 AI/ML 기반 데이터 분석 플랫폼입니다. B2Metric은 기계 학습을 사용하여 데이터 분석을 자동화하고 예측 통찰력을 생성하여 고객 참여, 유지 및 성장을 개선하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다.