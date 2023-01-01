WebCatalog

RFP360

RFP360

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: rfp360.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 RFP360의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, vendor assessments and more. Our request management software introduces digital transformation and automation into sourcing routines. With full-circle features like a template library, workflow, scoring and messaging, buyers and sellers easily collaborate and communicate in one place throughout the purchasing lifecycle. And at every step, RFP360 ensures strategic decisions are informed, objective and fair.

웹사이트: rfp360.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 RFP360에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

Nusii

Nusii

nusii.com

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

RepricerExpress

RepricerExpress

repricerexpress.com

관련 추천 사항

Proqura

Proqura

proqura.com

Capterra

Capterra

capterra.com

Procurehere

Procurehere

procurehere.com

GetAccept

GetAccept

getaccept.com

TurboHire

TurboHire

turbohire.co

Howspace

Howspace

howspace.com

Vroozi

Vroozi

vroozi.com

Acquirell

Acquirell

acquirell.com

RangeMe

RangeMe

rangeme.com

Elioplus

Elioplus

elioplus.com

QPage

QPage

qpage.one

Digio

Digio

digio.in

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.