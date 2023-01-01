대안 - ReviewBot
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
디지털 마케팅 대행사를 위한 가장 빠르게 성장하는 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다. CRM, 이메일, 양방향 SMS, 퍼널 빌더 등!
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com은 2007년 덴마크에서 설립된 덴마크 소비자 리뷰 웹사이트로 전 세계 기업에 대한 리뷰를 호스팅합니다. 매달 약 100만 개의 새로운 리뷰가 게시됩니다. 이 사이트는 기업에 프리미엄 서비스를 제공합니다. 회사는 사용자, 소프트웨어 및 규정 준수 팀에 의존하여 Trustpilot의 콘텐츠 지침을 위반하는 리뷰를 플랫폼에서 보고하고 제거합니다. Trustpilot은 뉴욕, 덴버, 런던, 코펜하겐, 빌니우스, 베를린, 멜버른에 지사를 두고 있으며 700명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다. Trustpilot과 ...
Kenect
kenect.com
고객이 있는 곳에서 휴대폰으로 문자 메시지를 보내 고객과 소통하세요. 리드를 두 배로 늘리고, 온라인 리뷰를 생성하고, 결제를 확보하고, 문자 메시지를 통해 영상 채팅 대화를 시작하세요.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic의 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼을 사용하면 내장된 도구로 콘텐츠를 생성 및 맞춤화하고, 여러 소셜 미디어 페이지에 콘텐츠를 예약하고, 광고를 게재하고, 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself는 부정적인 Google 결과, 개인 브랜딩, 개인 정보 보호, 다크 웹 검색 등을 포함한 소프트웨어 및 서비스를 제공하는 온라인 평판 관리 및 개인 정보 보호 회사입니다.
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
지역 검색 성공을 위한 올인원 플랫폼 · BrightLocal을 통해 순위를 높이고 평판을 높이고 지역 검색에서 두각을 나타내세요.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak은 간단한 인터페이스로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공함으로써 세계에서 가장 인기 있는 앱과 게임의 성장을 촉진합니다. → 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Text Request
textrequest.com
고객 참여 활성화 사무실 전화번호로 컴퓨터에서 직접 문자 메시지를 보낼 수 있어 실제로 응답을 받을 수 있는 비즈니스 메시징 플랫폼입니다.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Broadly
broadly.com
온라인 평판 및 고객 경험 소프트웨어는 온라인 마케팅 전략을 수립하여 고객 추천, 리드, 리뷰 및 수익을 창출하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ 최고의 앱 검토 관리 및 ASO 도구. 피드백을 분석하고, 평점을 관리하고, 리뷰에 응답하고, App Store, Google Play, Amazon의 자연적 다운로드를 늘리세요.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
리뷰, 스토리, 소셜 미디어 피드, 사진을 수집하고 이를 모든 웹사이트에 삽입할 수 있는 최고의 UGC 플랫폼입니다. 자동으로!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby는 고객과 쉽게 연결하고 전환할 수 있는 현대적인 DMS 통합 자동화 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 대리점의 서비스 성과를 빠른 속도로 향상시키십시오.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko는 마케팅 담당자와 비즈니스 소유자가 자동화를 통해 시간을 절약할 수 있는 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 사용자 친화적인 평판 관리 플랫폼입니다. 제품에는 ✅ 리뷰 관리, ✅ 소셜 미디어, ✅ PowerListings 등이 포함됩니다. 오늘 Rannko를 구독하세요! 🤣 😋 🤣
Appbot
appbot.co
전체 고객 경험 수준을 높이는 앱 검토 및 평가 도구입니다. 리뷰와 평가를 진지하게 받아들이는 기업을 위한 플랫폼입니다. Appbot은 세계적 수준의 리뷰 및 평가 모니터링, 답변 및 분석을 제공합니다.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial은 여러 위치와 프로필을 가진 기업을 위한 소셜 미디어 관리 솔루션입니다. 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 모든 게시, 광고, 참여, 리뷰 및 보고를 관리하세요. MavSocial은 여러 위치에 있는 기업이 지역 타겟팅 Facebook 광고를 빠르고 쉽게 만들 수 있는 고유한 기능을 제공합니다. MavSocial은 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google 비즈니스 프로필 및 Tumblr를 지원합니다.
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn의 POS 시스템과 결제 처리 소프트웨어는 귀하가 일하는 방식대로 작동하도록 만들어졌습니다. 그리고 귀하는 실제로 관심을 갖고 있는 사람들로부터 연중무휴 24시간 지원을 받습니다.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource는 통화 추적, 리드 관리 및 비즈니스 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더입니다. 마케팅 비용을 극대화하고 측정된 결과를 얻으세요.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
ConsumerAffairs
consumeraffairs.com
With ConsumerAffairs for Brands, you can take control of the conversation happening about your products and services. Our reputation management platform, allows brands to not only collect consumer reviews in multiple ways but also communicate and resolve consumer concerns, increase star ratings and ...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc는 단일 대시보드에서 온라인 비즈니스 평판을 리뷰, 모니터링 및 관리하는 최고의 온라인 평판 및 리뷰 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 따라서 ReviewInc가 온라인 평판을 최적화하고 향상시키는 동안 귀하는 비즈니스 운영에 더 집중할 수 있습니다. ReviewInc는 확실한 가격 대비 성능의 선두주자입니다. 또한 당사 소프트웨어는 세계적 수준의 화이트 라벨 및 리셀러 파트너 프로그램을 갖추고 있습니다. 소비자의 90% 이상이 매일 온라인 리뷰를 읽고 이는 비즈니스 매출 증가와 높은 상관관계가 있습니다. 분당 26,000개 ...
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews는 올인원 온라인 평판 관리 플랫폼입니다. 원클릭 웹사이트 빌더와 에이전시 중심의 직접적인 Stripe 통합을 제공하는 최초의 플랫폼입니다. 화이트 라벨을 찾고 있다면 EmbedMyReviews보다 더 나은 선택은 없습니다. 레벨 사용자 정의, 기능 및 가격이 일치하지 않습니다.
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
우리는 쇼핑객과 판매자를 모아 구매 경험을 향상시킵니다. ResellerRatings는 고객이 자신이 좋아하는 제품과 브랜드를 찾고 선택하고 옹호하는 동시에 조직에 검색을 촉진하고 전환율을 높이며 사회적 증거를 구축할 수 있는 도구를 제공하는 데 도움을 줍니다. ResellerRatings Reviews Suite를 사용하면 귀하의 브랜드가 세계 최대의 검색 엔진에 도달하고 모든 VoC 데이터가 통합되어 통합된 고객 스토리를 전달합니다. ResellerRatings 고객에는 평가 및 리뷰 프로그램을 긍정적인 경제적 영향을 제공하는 ...
TrueReview
truereview.co
Google(또는 다른 웹사이트) 리뷰를 높이는 가장 효과적인 방법은 TrueReview를 이용하는 것입니다! TrueReview를 사용하면 SMS 또는 이메일 검토 요청을 보내는 것이 간단하며 복잡한 설정이 필요하지 않습니다. TrueReview는 검토 요청에 대한 고객의 상호 작용을 추적하고 후속 이메일을 보내 참여도를 높이고 더 많은 리뷰를 제공합니다! Zapier를 통해 TrueReview를 기존 CRM과 통합하여 결제가 수신되거나 작업이 완료되거나 CRM에서 지원되는 기타 트리거가 발생할 때마다 자동으로 고객에게 검토 요청...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
명함, 배너, 스티커, 전단지 등과 같은 고품질 제품을 위한 인도 최고의 온라인 플랫폼인 Tagsen의 비즈니스 및 마케팅 인쇄 솔루션입니다.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
방문하기 전에 웹 사이트 안전에 주의를 기울이거나 사이버 위협 탐지 기능을 강화하려는 경우 Urlscore가 도움을 드립니다. 웹 양식을 사용하거나 API를 통합하여 URL을 분류하고 잠재적인 위험을 정확히 찾아내므로 보다 안전한 탐색 경험을 보장할 수 있습니다.
paiza
paiza.jp
IT엔지니어·프로그래머 전문의 종합 구직·학습 사이트[paiza(파이자)]. 프로그래밍 스킬 체크로 실력을 가시화해, 스킬이 있다고 인정되면 기업으로부터 스카우트가 도착하는 등 전직이 유리하게. 학력이나 직업이 아니라 「기술이 있는 사람」이 평가되는 서비스입니다.
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite는 기업이 온라인 리뷰를 모니터링, 요청 및 공개하여 사회적 증거를 높이고 고객과의 신뢰를 구축하는 데 도움을 줍니다.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Sitejabber의 기반이 되는 기술인 Jabio는 기업이 실제 리뷰를 활용할 수 있도록 지원하는 브랜드 강화 플랫폼입니다. 기업은 당사의 포괄적이고 기술 기반의 평판 관리 도구 제품군을 사용하여 여러 사이트와 플랫폼에 걸쳐 리뷰를 소싱하고 광범위하게 게시함으로써 가시성을 확대하고 구매자를 늘리며 비즈니스 성장을 도모합니다.
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo를 사용하면 여정의 모든 단계에서 고객 경험을 단순화하여 중소기업이 쉽게 성장하고 경쟁력을 유지할 수 있습니다.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
우리는 리뷰, 추천, 평판 및 채용 담당자에 대한 ROI를 극대화하여 채용 회사가 성장을 가속화하도록 돕습니다.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
2010년부터 Shopper Approved는 25,000개 이상의 온라인 비즈니스가 다른 온라인 리뷰 플랫폼보다 최대 10배 더 많은 평점과 리뷰를 수집하도록 도왔습니다. 또한 우리는 두 차례 수상 경력을 지닌 Inc. 500 회사이자 공식 Google 리뷰 파트너이며 A+ BBB 등급을 받았습니다. Shopper Approved를 정말 차별화시키는 점은 고객이 경쟁사보다 최대 10배 더 많은 리뷰를 수집하고 가능한 한 많은 전략적 위치에 해당 리뷰를 표시할 수 있도록 돕는 고유한 능력입니다. 이를 통해 더 많은 가시성, 신뢰성,...