대안 - ResponseSource

elink.io
elink.io
웹 링크로 무엇이든 구축하세요. elink는 북마크를 저장하고 웹페이지, 이메일 뉴스레터, RSS 웹사이트 위젯, 소셜 바이오 링크, 소셜 월, 자동화된 콘텐츠 등을 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 단 몇 분 만에 콘텐츠를 만드세요!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io는 브랜드 도메인에 짧은 링크를 생성하는 화이트 라벨 URL 단축기입니다. 브랜드 URL을 단축하고, 맞춤화하고, 잠재고객과 공유하세요.
Revue
getrevue.co
충성도 높은 잠재고객을 구축하세요. Revue를 사용하면 작가와 출판사가 쉽게 편집 뉴스레터를 보내고 비용을 받을 수 있습니다.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀, 사용자 정의 클릭 유도 문구, 사용자 정의 도메인을 추가하고, 링크 썸네일 모양을 사용자 정의하고, 클릭한 모든 사람을 리타겟팅할 수 있습니다.
Radio.co
radio.co
라디오 방송국을 만들고 싶나요? 사용하기 쉬운 하나의 플랫폼에서 일정을 자동화하고, 라이브로 방송하고, 청취자를 추적하세요. Radio.co에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops는 순위 경쟁, 경품 행사, 사전 출시 및 추천 프로그램을 시작하는 바이러스 및 추천 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale과 협력하여 당사의 신뢰할 수 있는 제휴 마케팅 네트워크의 일부가 되십시오. 우리 네트워크는 파트너를 위한 마케팅 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence는 브랜드와 인플루언서가 서로 연결하고 협업하며 목표를 달성할 수 있도록 지원하는 인플루언서 마케팅 서비스입니다.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer는 실제로 온라인에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 발견할 수 있는 가장 저렴하고 빠르며 쉬운 방법입니다.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter는 비즈니스를 위한 고급 보고 기능이나 기능을 원하지 않는 사람들을 위해 깔끔하고 간단한 글쓰기 환경을 제공합니다.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
전문가가 선별한 100,000개 이상의 기업 이름을 선택할 수 있는 독창적인 브랜드 이름 마켓플레이스입니다. 일치하는 .com과 로고를 받고 당사 팀으로부터 무료 브랜딩 조언을 받으세요.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink는 세계에서 가장 지능적인 URL 단축기입니다. 장치, 운영 체제, 국가 및 클릭 날짜를 기준으로 사용자를 다양한 대상으로 동적으로 라우팅하는 링크를 만듭니다.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady는 통화 캠페인을 확장하려는 마케팅 담당자를 위한 플랫폼입니다. Pay-Per-Call 시장, Lead-to-Call 자동화 및 동적 통화 분배
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
블로그 관리는 게시자, 블로거 및 웹사이트 소유자가 콘텐츠를 게재하여 수익을 얻을 수 있는 플랫폼입니다. 게스트 게시물과 후원 콘텐츠를 합법적인 방식으로 판매할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 신뢰할 수 있는 플랫폼입니다. 웹사이트 소유자는 자신의 웹사이트를 플랫폼에 추가하고 콘텐츠 게시에 대한 대가를 받을 수 있습니다. 블로그 관리는 웹사이트 소유자가 꾸준한 수익 흐름을 열어 블로그와 웹사이트에서 수익을 창출하도록 돕습니다.
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social은 디지털 마케팅 캠페인이 개발, 승인 및 실행되는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 선구적인 플랫폼입니다. Approved Social의 핵심은 마케팅 팀, 대행사 및 브랜드가 창의적인 승인 프로세스를 간소화하고 처리 시간을 단축하며 생산성을 강화할 수 있도록 지원하는 협업 피드백 및 승인 엔진입니다. 주요 기능: 실시간 협업: Approved Social은 팀원과 고객이 마케팅 자료를 신속하게 검토하고 승인할 수 있는 통합 공간을 제공하여 실시간 협업을 촉진합니다. 이메일 체인과 지루한 주고받는 작업에 작별 인...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind는 모든 웹사이트에 단 몇 분 만에 통합할 수 있는 완전 사용자 정의 가능하고 코딩이 필요 없는 위젯을 제공하는 선도적인 제공업체 중 하나입니다! 가장 인기 있는 위젯 중 일부는 다음과 같습니다. RSS Facebook 위젯 Twitter 위젯 YouTube 위젯 Google 캘린더 위젯과 목록은 계속됩니다. 또 뭔데? 14일 무료 평가판(문자열 없음)으로 시작할 수 있습니다.
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
이메일 검사기 도구는 SMTP 기반으로 모든 이메일 주소를 검증/검증하는 데 가장 높은 정확성과 유용한 추가 정보를 제공합니다. 이메일 검사기 도구가 정확히 어떻게 작동하는지 확인하려면 이메일 주소를 입력하고 확인을 클릭하세요. 하루에 최대 10개의 이메일 주소를 무료로 테스트하세요.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder는 개인과 기업이 경쟁사의 광고 마케팅 캠페인을 분석하고 광고 캠페인에 적용할 수 있는 유용한 통찰력을 얻고 그로부터 이익을 얻을 수 있도록 돕는 다가오는 디지털 광고 기술 SaaS 플랫폼입니다. Adspyder를 사용하면 사용자는 현재 또는 이전에 온라인 플랫폼에서 실행 중인 광고를 검색할 수 있으며 각 광고에 대한 유용한 성과 기반 지표를 얻을 수 있습니다. 사용자는 100개 이상의 국가와 11개 이상의 플랫폼에서 1억 1천만 개 이상의 광고를 검색할 수 있습니다. 사용자는 경쟁사 광고 및 캠페인을 검색하여 자신의...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi는 전 세계적으로 700,000명 이상의 사용자를 보유한 옴니채널 마케팅 자동화 도구로, 이를 통해 모든 회사(초소형 블로거부터 대규모 다국적 기업까지)가 리드 확보부터 고객 전환 및 충성도까지 전체 판매 주기를 관리할 수 있습니다. E-goi 일정을 사용하면 랜딩 페이지, 양식 및 팝업을 생성하고, 고급 자동화(버려진 카트 복구, 리드 채점, NPS 등)를 수행하고, 이메일 마케팅 전략, SMS, WebPush, 푸시 알림 및 음성을 구현할 수 있습니다. 캠페인. 공개 API를 보유하고 WordPress, WooComme...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink는 트래픽 손실, 외부 링크 손상, 수익 손실로부터 사용자를 보호하도록 설계된 URL 단축기입니다.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
수익을 창출하는 비즈니스의 핵심 부분에 집중하고, 플랫폼에서 자동화되는 기계 광고 관리 작업을 위해 HeadBidder.net을 사용하세요. 헤더 입찰 관리 플랫폼은 게시자와 온라인 광고 전문가 팀을 위해 만들어졌습니다. 컨테이너, 타사 통합, 분석 등 즉시 사용 가능한 기능과 도구를 결합합니다. 무료 평가판을 시작하세요.
QApop
qapop.com
QApop은 Quora를 마케팅 채널로 활용하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 마케팅 도구를 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. - Quora에서 최고의 질문 검색 - AI가 몇 분 안에 질문에 답변하도록 지원 - 수백 건의 조회수로 답변되지 않은 질문 추적 Quora는 유료 인수 또는 콘텐츠에 중점을 두는 훌륭한 추가 마케팅 채널입니다. 마케팅. 블로그의 콘텐츠를 재사용하고 동일한 키워드에 집중할 수 있습니다. Quora Ads로 답변을 홍보하고 즉시 결과를 얻으세요.
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — 온라인 고객 리뷰를 완전히 자동화합니다. Google, Facebook 등에서 리뷰를 가져옵니다. 자동 검토 요청. 아름다운 추천 위젯.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso는 무료 웹사이트 분석기입니다. 수천 개의 웹사이트에 대한 무료 보고서를 제공합니다. 당사의 광범위한 데이터베이스에 있는 모든 웹사이트에 대해 트래픽 통계, 월별 수입, 페이스북 공유 정보, 웹 서버 위치 및 웹사이트 추정 가치를 포함한 자세한 분석을 볼 수 있습니다.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
인간으로서 우리는 자신의 감정을 신뢰하도록 만들어졌습니다! 기술이 아무리 많이 변화하더라도 확신을 얻으려면 여전히 검증이 필요합니다. WiserNotify는 검증을 받는 데 도움이 됩니다. 고객과의 연결을 통해 신뢰도와 매출을 높일 수 있습니다. 대화형 소셜 증명 알림 및 긴급 위젯을 통해 신뢰를 구축하고 구매 조치를 촉발하는 데 도움이 되는 감정적 반응을 생성합니다.
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView는 귀하의 웹사이트를 방문하는 회사의 IP 주소를 당사 데이터베이스와 일치시켜 해당 회사의 이름 등을 알려주는 웹 분석 소프트웨어입니다.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow는 고객 참여를 위한 AI 기반 옴니채널 대화 제품군입니다. 올인원 SleekFlow 플랫폼은 WhatsApp, Instagram, 라이브 채팅 등을 포함하여 모든 사람이 이용하는 메시징 채널에서 원활하고 개인화된 고객 여정을 만듭니다. SleekFlow는 기업이 의미 있는 대화를 중심으로 모든 워크플로우를 집중할 수 있도록 지원함으로써 커뮤니케이션의 미래를 형성하는 데 전념하고 있습니다. 마케팅 및 영업부터 지원 팀까지 SleekFlow는 최첨단 대화형 AI 기능을 활용하여 비즈니스 운영을 간소화합니다. 일상적인 ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com은 세계 최고의 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼과 통합하여 고객 증가를 극대화하고, 포기 장바구니 수익을 회수하며, 업계 최고의 데이터 통합 시스템을 통해 사라진 고객을 다시 참여시킵니다. 고객 유지율을 높이고 이탈률을 10배 늘리도록 설계된 플랫폼을 통해 전자상거래 매장의 미개발 수익을 극대화하세요.
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
Doubletick은 보낸 편지함에 이중 체크 표시(✓✓)와 같은 실시간 데스크톱 알림과 WhatsApp을 통해 Gmail 및 Google Workspace(G Suite)에 대한 무료 무제한 이메일 추적입니다. 단일 파란색 체크 표시 ✓는 이메일이 전송되었지만 아직 수신자가 열리지 않았음을 나타냅니다. 이중 파란색 체크 표시 ✓✓는 수신자가 이메일을 열었음을 의미하고 회색 체크 표시는 이메일이 추적되지 않음을 나타냅니다.
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify는 모든 마케팅 활동(다채널)을 추적하고 기여하기 위한 전자상거래 회사에 특화된 소프트웨어입니다. 혁신적인 추적 기술을 사용하면 모델링이나 Google Analytics 없이도 사용자를 추적할 수 있습니다. GDPR을 100% 준수합니다. Tracify는 각 채널(Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer)의 성과에 대한 다양한 통찰력을 제공할 뿐만 아니라 이러한 모든 채널을 전체적으로 통합하고 고객 여정을 투명하게 제시하는 다양하고 상세한 대시보드를 제공합니다.
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 기술을 사용하여 유지 트래픽 및 수익 증대