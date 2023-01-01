Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative production processes from an initial idea through to publishing and promoting content. At the heart of Re4m is a visual collaboration engine that empowers businesses, teams and individuals to give real-time interactive feedback on all types of content (digital videos, pdfs, images, live websites, design files etc). Once content is correct, compliant and approved, Re4m provides closed loop processes to enable content to be published to 3rd party solutions.

