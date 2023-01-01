대안 - Qubriux
elink.io
elink.io
웹 링크로 무엇이든 구축하세요. elink는 북마크를 저장하고 웹페이지, 이메일 뉴스레터, RSS 웹사이트 위젯, 소셜 바이오 링크, 소셜 월, 자동화된 콘텐츠 등을 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 단 몇 분 만에 콘텐츠를 만드세요!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io는 브랜드 도메인에 짧은 링크를 생성하는 화이트 라벨 URL 단축기입니다. 브랜드 URL을 단축하고, 맞춤화하고, 잠재고객과 공유하세요.
Revue
getrevue.co
충성도 높은 잠재고객을 구축하세요. Revue를 사용하면 작가와 출판사가 쉽게 편집 뉴스레터를 보내고 비용을 받을 수 있습니다.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀, 사용자 정의 클릭 유도 문구, 사용자 정의 도메인을 추가하고, 링크 썸네일 모양을 사용자 정의하고, 클릭한 모든 사람을 리타겟팅할 수 있습니다.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
손끝에서 Reddit 잠재고객 조사를 확인하세요. 고객의 문제점, 필요한 솔루션, 비용을 지불하고자 하는 사항을 신속하게 파악하십시오.
Radio.co
radio.co
라디오 방송국을 만들고 싶나요? 사용하기 쉬운 하나의 플랫폼에서 일정을 자동화하고, 라이브로 방송하고, 청취자를 추적하세요. Radio.co에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai의 위치 인텔리전스와 유동인구 통계를 통해 보다 현명한 부동산 결정을 내리고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops는 순위 경쟁, 경품 행사, 사전 출시 및 추천 프로그램을 시작하는 바이러스 및 추천 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale과 협력하여 당사의 신뢰할 수 있는 제휴 마케팅 네트워크의 일부가 되십시오. 우리 네트워크는 파트너를 위한 마케팅 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence는 브랜드와 인플루언서가 서로 연결하고 협업하며 목표를 달성할 수 있도록 지원하는 인플루언서 마케팅 서비스입니다.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer는 실제로 온라인에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 발견할 수 있는 가장 저렴하고 빠르며 쉬운 방법입니다.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter는 비즈니스를 위한 고급 보고 기능이나 기능을 원하지 않는 사람들을 위해 깔끔하고 간단한 글쓰기 환경을 제공합니다.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10분 안에 10배의 팟캐스트와 비디오 콘텐츠를 만나보세요. SummarAIze는 오디오 및 비디오 콘텐츠를 흥미롭고 공유 가능한 소셜 게시물, 이메일 콘텐츠, 요약, 인용문 등으로 재활용합니다!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte는 디지털 마케팅 팀이 온라인 캠페인을 계획 및 제작하고 결과를 분석 및 최적화하도록 안내합니다. 인공 지능이 나머지 작업을 수행합니다.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
전문가가 선별한 100,000개 이상의 기업 이름을 선택할 수 있는 독창적인 브랜드 이름 마켓플레이스입니다. 일치하는 .com과 로고를 받고 당사 팀으로부터 무료 브랜딩 조언을 받으세요.
Eredom
eredom.com
에레돔에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 등록되지 않은 브랜드 가능한 비즈니스 도메인 이름을 탐색해보세요! 사용 가능하고 브랜드 가능한 비즈니스 .com 도메인 이름을 검색하세요!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow는 고객 참여를 위한 AI 기반 옴니채널 대화 제품군입니다. 올인원 SleekFlow 플랫폼은 WhatsApp, Instagram, 라이브 채팅 등을 포함하여 모든 사람이 이용하는 메시징 채널에서 원활하고 개인화된 고객 여정을 만듭니다. SleekFlow는 기업이 의미 있는 대화를 중심으로 모든 워크플로우를 집중할 수 있도록 지원함으로써 커뮤니케이션의 미래를 형성하는 데 전념하고 있습니다. 마케팅 및 영업부터 지원 팀까지 SleekFlow는 최첨단 대화형 AI 기능을 활용하여 비즈니스 운영을 간소화합니다. 일상적인 ...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
초기 사용자의 입소문 대기 목록을 구축하세요. 출시 전 게임화된 바이럴 대기자 명단을 통해 출시 시간을 절약하고 초기 단계 제품에 대한 더 많은 등록을 확보하세요.
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
방문자를 다른 페이지로 보내지 않고도 페이지에 직접 미디어와 수익 창출 기능을 표시할 수 있습니다. 미국의 창조경제 플랫폼. 미디어 및 수익 창출.
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.