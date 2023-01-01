대안 - Quadient
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho의 온라인 생산성 도구 및 SaaS 애플리케이션 제품군을 사용하여 전체 비즈니스를 운영하세요. 전 세계적으로 5천만 명 이상의 사용자가 우리를 신뢰합니다. 우리의 영원히 무료 플랜을 사용해 보세요!
Miro
miro.com
Miro는 디지털 메모지를 사용한 브레인스토밍부터 민첩한 워크플로우 계획 및 관리에 이르기까지 분산된 팀이 효과적으로 함께 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 온라인 협업 화이트보드 플랫폼입니다.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus는 영업, 마케팅 및 지원 팀이 단일 인터페이스에서 하나로 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 통합 CX 플랫폼입니다.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
세계에서 가장 완벽한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼으로 수익, 전환, 참여를 향상하세요.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero는 기업이 고객의 제품 사용을 이해하고 상태를 평가하도록 돕고 고객 경험을 관리하고 자동화할 수 있는 수단을 기업에 제공하는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
Act-On
act-on.com
현대 비즈니스의 실제 요구 사항을 충족하도록 구축된 B2B, B2C 및 이메일 마케팅을 전문으로 하는 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage는 전 세계 800개 이상의 브랜드에 대한 고객 참여를 단순화하는 풀 스택 유지 OS입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 기업은 다양한 디지털 채널을 통해 사용자와 개인화되고 의미 있는 관계를 구축할 수 있습니다. WebEngage는 포괄적인 도구 및 솔루션 제품군을 통해 기업이 고객을 효과적으로 이해하고, 참여시키고, 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다. - 고객 데이터 통합: WebEngage를 사용하면 기업은 다양한 소스의 고객 데이터를 통합하여 실시간 통찰력을 제공하고 특정 고객 속성 및 행동을 기반으로 한 대상 캠페인에 대한...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud의 고객 참여 및 경험 플랫폼(이전 Netcore Smartech)은 마케터, 성장 및 제품 관리자가 여러 접점에서 고객과 강력한 대화를 추진할 수 있도록 지원하는 원스톱 성장 플랫폼입니다. AI/ML의 힘을 바탕으로 Netcore Cloud는 웹사이트 및 모바일 앱 브랜드가 옴니채널 성장을 촉진할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 플랫폼은 다음을 제공합니다. - 온라인 및 오프라인 채널 모두에서 사용자 데이터를 연결하여 실행 가능한 통합 고객 프로필. - 실시간 보고 및 제품 분석을 통해 적시에 적절한 사용자 세그먼트...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto의 올인원 CRM, 이메일 및 마케팅 플랫폼을 통해 고객을 이해하고 데이터 중심의 전체 스펙트럼 전략을 시작하십시오.