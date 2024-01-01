Qalyptus
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: qalyptus.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Qalyptus의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for unlimited recipients without additional cost. Reports can be delivered by email, stored in folders, published on the Web, Qalyptus Cloud is a 100% cloud product for Qlik Sense SaaS. Qalyptus Server is a 100% On-premise product for Qlik Sense Client-Managed.
카테고리:
웹사이트: qalyptus.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Qalyptus에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
대안
관련 추천 사항
Aspose
aspose.app
Docparser
docparser.com
Rendero
renderdo.com
Fanpage Karma
fanpagekarma.com
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Calendarpedia
calendarpedia.com
Cloudlayer
cloudlayer.io
GitLabHost
gitlabhost.com
Microsoft 365
microsoft365.com
Microsoft Template
templates.office.com
Reeport
reeport.io
Speech Intellect
speechllect.com