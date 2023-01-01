대안 - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight 플랫폼인 UserTesting을 통해 온라인 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 유용성 테스트 및 연구 도구입니다. G2의 최고의 CX 산업 소프트웨어입니다.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail을 사용하면 한 곳에서 사용자 연구를 저장, 분석 및 공동 작업할 수 있으므로 패턴을 쉽게 확인하고, 고객 통찰력을 발견하고, 다음에 수행할 작업을 결정할 수 있습니다. 우리의 고객으로는 Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtworks 및 VMware가 있습니다.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics는 기업이 고객, 제품, 브랜드, 직원 경험에 대한 통찰력을 한 곳에서 포착하고 그에 따라 조치를 취할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar는 웹사이트 사용을 분석하고 히트맵, 세션 기록, 설문조사 등의 도구를 통해 피드백을 제공하는 행동 분석 회사입니다. Google Analytics와 같은 웹 분석 도구와 함께 작동하여 사람들이 웹사이트를 탐색하는 방식과 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 방법에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 2014년에 설립된 Hotjar는 20개국 100명 이상의 팀원이 완전히 원격으로 운영하고 있으며 전 세계 500,000개 이상의 사이트에서 사용되고 있습니다.
elink.io
elink.io
웹 링크로 무엇이든 구축하세요. elink는 북마크를 저장하고 웹페이지, 이메일 뉴스레터, RSS 웹사이트 위젯, 소셜 바이오 링크, 소셜 월, 자동화된 콘텐츠 등을 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 단 몇 분 만에 콘텐츠를 만드세요!
Userfeel
userfeel.com
구독이나 월별 요금이 필요 없는 사용자 테스트 도구를 사용한 만큼 지불하세요. 테스터당 단 30달러로 고품질 테스터 패널로부터 더 나은 통찰력을 얻으세요.
Marker.io
marker.io
버그 보고는 로켓 과학이 되어서는 안 됩니다. 개발자를 당황하게 만들지 않고도 고객과 동료의 웹사이트 피드백을 즐겨 사용하는 버그 추적기로 받아보세요.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout의 질적 연구 플랫폼은 모바일 앱과 10만 명이 넘는 열정적인 참가자를 사용하여 실시간 비디오를 효율적으로 캡처하고 통찰력을 쉽게 제공합니다.
Short.io
short.io
Short.io는 브랜드 도메인에 짧은 링크를 생성하는 화이트 라벨 URL 단축기입니다. 브랜드 URL을 단축하고, 맞춤화하고, 잠재고객과 공유하세요.
Revue
getrevue.co
충성도 높은 잠재고객을 구축하세요. Revue를 사용하면 작가와 출판사가 쉽게 편집 뉴스레터를 보내고 비용을 받을 수 있습니다.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀, 사용자 정의 클릭 유도 문구, 사용자 정의 도메인을 추가하고, 링크 썸네일 모양을 사용자 정의하고, 클릭한 모든 사람을 리타겟팅할 수 있습니다.
Maze
maze.co
좋은 제품은 좋은 습관을 바탕으로 만들어집니다. 지속적으로 제품을 검색하세요. 전체 팀이 수집하고, 소비하고, 조치를 취할 수 있는 사용자 통찰력을 통해 큰 그림과 일상적인 제품 결정을 검증하세요.
Prolific
prolific.co
주문형 셀프 서비스 데이터 수집. Prolific은 귀하의 연구, 설문 조사 또는 실험에 참여할 고품질 연구 참가자를 모집하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Radio.co
radio.co
라디오 방송국을 만들고 싶나요? 사용하기 쉬운 하나의 플랫폼에서 일정을 자동화하고, 라이브로 방송하고, 청취자를 추적하세요. Radio.co에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
엔드 투 엔드 SaaS 분석. HockeyStack은 마케팅, 제품, 수익 및 판매 데이터를 통합하여 캠페인의 LTV 또는 각 마케팅 채널의 이탈률과 같은 숨겨진 통찰력을 찾아내는 SaaS 분석 도구입니다. 설정이 없습니다. 코드가 없습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai의 위치 인텔리전스와 유동인구 통계를 통해 보다 현명한 부동산 결정을 내리고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops는 순위 경쟁, 경품 행사, 사전 출시 및 추천 프로그램을 시작하는 바이러스 및 추천 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000명 이상의 검증된 소비자 및 전문가로 구성된 청중 중에서 사용자를 모집하거나 자신의 청중을 데려와 모든 유형의 UX 연구에 대한 참가자 데이터베이스를 구축하십시오.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale과 협력하여 당사의 신뢰할 수 있는 제휴 마케팅 네트워크의 일부가 되십시오. 우리 네트워크는 파트너를 위한 마케팅 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap은 다용도 피드백 플랫폼을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스가 고객 피드백을 바탕으로 더 훌륭하고 성공적인 제품과 서비스를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 제품 개발 라이프사이클에 따라 사용자 피드백을 수집하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX 조사가 제대로 이루어졌습니다. UserZoom의 UX Insights 시스템을 사용하면 제품 개발 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 우수한 디지털 경험을 제공하기 위해 더 깊고 빠르게 파고들 수 있습니다.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence는 브랜드와 인플루언서가 서로 연결하고 협업하며 목표를 달성할 수 있도록 지원하는 인플루언서 마케팅 서비스입니다.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer는 실제로 온라인에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 발견할 수 있는 가장 저렴하고 빠르며 쉬운 방법입니다.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter는 비즈니스를 위한 고급 보고 기능이나 기능을 원하지 않는 사람들을 위해 깔끔하고 간단한 글쓰기 환경을 제공합니다.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy는 차세대 인사이트 회사입니다. Gen. AI를 기반으로 하는 GetWhy의 엔드 투 엔드 인사이트 플랫폼은 전례 없는 속도와 기존 인사이트 회사보다 훨씬 저렴한 비용으로 동급 최고의 품질 소비자 인사이트를 제공합니다. GetWhy는 귀하의 마케팅 아이디어, 개념 또는 콘텐츠를 청중에게 제시하고 그들의 비디오 반응을 수집하여 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 우리는 Gen AI 플랫폼을 교육하여 사람이라면 며칠이 걸릴 작업을 몇 분 안에 수행하도록 했습니다. - 음성 기록, - 감정 및 정서 분석 수행, - 원하는 만큼 ...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
단 몇 분 만에 첫 번째 사용자 테스트를 설정하고 몇 시간 만에 첫 결과를 얻으세요. Userbrain은 귀하의 제품에 무엇이 효과가 있고 무엇이 효과가 없는지 파악하는 빠른 방법입니다.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak은 어떤 문제에 직면하더라도 도움을 줄 준비가 되어 있는 UX 연구 플랫폼입니다. 웹사이트, 앱 또는 프로토타입에 대해 사용자가 어떻게 생각하고 느끼는지 궁금하다면 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 복잡한 웹사이트 테스트, 세션 기록, 카드 정렬, 트리 테스트, 모바일 테스트, 프로토타입 테스트, 경쟁적 사용성 테스트 등을 포함하여 UXtweak 플랫폼을 통해 사용할 수 있는 많은 도구가 있습니다. 이러한 도구를 사용하면 사용자의 관점에서 웹사이트를 검토하고 사용자에게 가장 중요한 것이 무엇인지 결정할 수 있습니다. U...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10분 안에 10배의 팟캐스트와 비디오 콘텐츠를 만나보세요. SummarAIze는 오디오 및 비디오 콘텐츠를 흥미롭고 공유 가능한 소셜 게시물, 이메일 콘텐츠, 요약, 인용문 등으로 재활용합니다!
Discuss
discuss.io
획기적인 생성적 AI 기반 통찰력으로 질적 연구를 확장하도록 구축된 Discuss.io는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 시장 조사 도구의 본고장입니다.
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
데이터를 기반으로 더 나은 디지털 경험을 구축하세요. 전문적인 사용자 조사 도구 제품군을 사용하여 웹사이트 아키텍처부터 디자인 프로토타입까지 모든 것을 빠르고 쉽게 테스트하세요.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
전문가가 선별한 100,000개 이상의 기업 이름을 선택할 수 있는 독창적인 브랜드 이름 마켓플레이스입니다. 일치하는 .com과 로고를 받고 당사 팀으로부터 무료 브랜딩 조언을 받으세요.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
안녕하세요, 만나서 정말 반가워요. 우리는 모든 고객 지식을 중앙 집중화하고 사용자 중심 제품을 설계하는 데 도움이 되도록 설계된 정성적 데이터 분석 플랫폼 및 연구 저장소인 Marvin입니다. 고급 AI를 기반으로 연구의 지루한 부분을 자동화하므로 풍부한 사용자 통찰력을 자유롭게 구성, 분석, 발견 및 공유할 수 있습니다. heyMarvin.com을 방문하여 데모를 예약하고 고객이 "매우 인상적 - UX 연구 분야의 거대한 변화"라고 부르는 새로운 기능을 확인하세요.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
초기 사용자의 입소문 대기 목록을 구축하세요. 출시 전 게임화된 바이럴 대기자 명단을 통해 출시 시간을 절약하고 초기 단계 제품에 대한 더 많은 등록을 확보하세요.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Userback
userback.io
#1 시각적 사용자 피드백 플랫폼 사용자 피드백은 [@#!#+$?%] 어렵습니다. 이것이 바로 20,000개 이상의 소프트웨어 팀이 수집부터 종료까지 피드백 루프를 자동화, 간소화 및 구조화하기 위해 Userback을 선택하는 이유입니다. - 상황에 맞는 인앱 비디오 및 화면 캡처를 통해 피드백 강화 - 사용자에게 실제로 필요한 기능과 수정 사항의 우선순위를 정하세요. - 기존 워크플로 및 프로젝트 플랫폼에 통합
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate는 고객과 직원의 피드백을 위한 포괄적인 솔루션을 제공합니다. 실행 가능한 통찰력을 얻고 데이터 기반 결정을 내립니다.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO는 빠르게 성장하는 기업이 실험 및 전환율 최적화를 위해 사용하는 시장 최고의 A/B 테스트 도구입니다.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku는 방문자 기록, 히트맵, 피드백 위젯, A/B 테스트 등을 통해 고성능 사용자 경험을 만드는 데 도움이 되는 도구 세트입니다.
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...