대안 - Prospects For Agents
Dripify
dripify.io
Dripify를 통해 LinkedIn에서 리드 생성을 강화하세요. 영업 팀이 LinkedIn 잠재 고객 발굴을 개선하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는 데 도움이 되도록 설계된 다기능 LinkedIn 자동화 도구 - 모두 완전한 자동 조종 장치에서 제공됩니다.
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
LinkedIn 잠재고객 발굴을 위해 설계된 최첨단 AI 도구를 사용하여 홍보 활동을 간소화하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
이메일 및 소셜 미디어를 통한 긴급 홍보 캠페인 자동화 입증된 영업 자동화 소프트웨어를 사용해 보고 2000명 이상의 사용자가 하는 것처럼 매일 콜드 아웃리치 활동을 강화하세요.
Scrap.io
scrap.io
Google 지도에서 무제한 리드를 얻을 수 있습니다. 원하는 만큼 리드를 검색하고 다운로드하세요. 7일 동안 무료로 사용해 보고 언제든지 취소할 수 있습니다.
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads 모바일 CRM을 통해 중소기업은 한 곳에서 리드와 고객을 추적할 수 있습니다. 이 간단한 모바일 CRM 앱을 사용하면 판매 대리인에게 리드를 배포하고, 후속 조치를 예약하고, 적시에 알림을 받고, 판매 전환을 면밀히 추적할 수 있습니다.
LeadsMotion
leadsmotion.com
LeadsMotion connects businesses directly with verified leads sellers and lead generation experts, allowing them to purchase pre-qualified leads without the hassle of running ads or setting up campaigns.
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker는 인터넷 기술 추적 서비스를 제공하는 선두업체입니다. Techtracker를 통해 고객은 회사에서 어떤 기술이나 제품을 사용하고 있는지 확인하고 설치 시 실시간 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 또한 Techtracker는 틈새 계정을 잠금 해제하여 그 어느 때보다 빠르게 공개할 수 있도록 웹사이트에 키워드 검색 기능을 추가했습니다.
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig는 B2B 고객을 지원하기 위해 구축된 아웃소싱된 부분적부터 정규직까지의 영업 개발 조직입니다. 우리는 입증된 고속 아웃바운드 콜드 콜 전략을 배포하여 고객이 도달 범위를 확장하고, 대화를 열고, 강력한 판매 퍼널을 만들어 판매 결과를 가속화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. SalesGig는 중소기업이 큰 성과를 거두고, 경쟁하고, 더 많은 승리를 거둘 수 있도록 돕기 위해 설립되었습니다! 이를 달성하기 위해 우리는 세계적 수준의 영업 기술을 활용하고, 뛰어난 미국 기반 영업 개발 담당자를 고용하며, 최고의 기업 그래픽, 기...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data는 코드 없는 데이터 추출 및 자동화 플랫폼입니다. Captain Data를 사용하면 웹 데이터를 추출하고, 여러 소스 또는 데이터 제공자를 통해 이를 강화하고, 스프레드시트나 CRM과 같이 사용하는 도구 내부에 통합할 수 있습니다. 사용 사례에는 리드 및 회사 찾기, 리드 강화, ABM 자동화 등이 포함됩니다. 워크플로우를 생성하여 여러 자동화를 함께 연결하고 Captain Data를 즐겨 사용하는 SaaS 도구에 연결할 수 있습니다!
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
CRM, 이메일 또는 SMS로 Facebook 리드 광고 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 이메일, SMS를 통해 새로운 리드에 대한 알림을 실시간으로 보내거나 CRM 및 스프레드시트와 통합하세요. Facebook에서 CSV를 계속해서 다운로드하지 마세요.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads는 LinkedIn에 이미 존재하는 기존 알고리즘 및 애플리케이션과 상호 작용하는 클라우드 기반 플랫폼입니다. 선택한 대상(의사결정자)을 검색하고 연결하는 전체 프로세스를 자동화하여 LinkedIn 네트워크 및 판매 파이프라인을 성장시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 일단 연결되면 Trueleads는 일련의 사용자 정의 메시지 및/또는 InMail을 자동으로 보내기 시작하여 권한에 따른 전화 통화 또는 회의를 확보합니다. Trueleads의 고유한 클라우드 기반 자동화 및 AI 플랫폼을 사용하여 매월 최대 5000명 이상의 ...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ는 잠재 고객 발굴, 이메일 지원, 통화, 작업 및 소셜 판매를 자동화하는 판매 참여 플랫폼입니다. 수천 개의 영업 팀이 PersistIQ를 사용하여 잠재 고객의 이메일을 찾고, 개인화된 홍보 이메일을 보내고, 후속 조치를 자동화하고, 더 많은 회의를 예약합니다. PersistIQ의 영업 지원 플랫폼에는 다음이 포함됩니다. * 다중 채널 지원 시퀀스: 이메일, 전화, Linkedin 지원 및 작업 * 잠재 고객 발굴: 잠재 고객 목록을 구축하기 위해 확인된 이메일 찾기 * 통화 다이얼러: PersistIQ 내에서 잠...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr는 영업사원, 마케팅 담당자, 개발자를 위한 Ultimata B2B 연락처 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 내장된 실시간 이메일 확인, 업무용 이메일, 개인 이메일, 휴대폰 번호를 통해 고품질 연락처 데이터에 액세스하세요. 고객 우선 접근 방식, 표준 화이트 라벨 옵션, 무제한 사용자를 포함하는 포괄적인 계획, 고품질 연락처 데이터에 대한 약속이 우리를 차별화하는 요소입니다. www.nymblr.com에서 무료로 사용해 보세요.