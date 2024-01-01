WebCatalog

Promolayer

Promolayer

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: promolayer.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Promolayer의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Promolayer is a lightweight and SEO friendly popup builder that focuses on abandonment prevention, lead generation and conversion rate optimization with in-depth a/b testing tools. At 1/10th the size of other popup tools, we won't slow you down. Promolayers popups are mobile first and responsive. The builder includes over 350 templates and in-depth A/B testing tools to enable rapid iteration and conversion rate growth on the responsive designs. The Promolayer platform includes cutting edge features such as mobile friendly exit-intent and back button capture to prevent abandonment. Promolayers features include: Many types of popups: Fullscreens, Popups, Banners, Bars, spin-to-win coupon wheels. True responsive popups. Automatic coupon generation with many platforms. Countdown timers. Intro animations for elements. 30+ segmentation and targeting rules. 10+ triggering methods. Email followup features. Analytics and charting. In-depth A/B testing. Much more. Promolayer can help you: - Prevent abandonment. - Grow your email list. - Get more value from each visitor. - Notify customers. - Create campaigns that don't annoy users with many timing and segmentation options. - Rapidly iterate on A/B tests for constant improvement. - Create FOMO. - Increase AOV.

카테고리:

Business
Pop-Up Builder Software

웹사이트: promolayer.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Promolayer에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Elementor

Elementor

elementor.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Poptin

Poptin

poptin.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

관련 추천 사항

Picreel

Picreel

picreel.com

Ryzeo

Ryzeo

ryzeo.com

Banatic

Banatic

banatic.com

Convert.com

Convert.com

convert.com

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Optinly

Optinly

optinly.com

Popup Maker

Popup Maker

popupmaker.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Personizely

Personizely

personizely.net

OptiMonk

OptiMonk

optimonk.com

RetargetKit

RetargetKit

retargetkit.com

AdOptics

AdOptics

adoptics.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.