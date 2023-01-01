Prokeep
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: prokeep.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Prokeep의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 1,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money. Interested in learning more? Book a demo today! SUBSCRIBE TO THE PROKEEP POST: https://blog.prokeep.com/ BOOK A DEMO: https://www.prokeep.com/demo SOCIALS: Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/2234... Twitter - https://twitter.com/prokeephq Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prokeephq
웹사이트: prokeep.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Prokeep에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.