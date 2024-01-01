Predibase
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible cost. Built by the team that created the internal AI platforms at Apple and Uber, Predibase is fast, efficient, and scalable for any size job. Predibase pairs an easy to use declarative interface with high-end GPU capacity on serverless managed infra for training and serving, providing engineers with a solution for the complete ML lifecycle. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open-source foundations, including Ludwig and LoRAX, and can be deployed in your private cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control. In production with both Fortune 500 and high growth companies, Predibase is helping engineering teams deliver AI driven value back to their organization in days, not months.
