Sales platform for wealth advisors Powder is an AI tool that helps wealth advisors rapidly create sales proposals that are personalized for each prospective client. Using LLMs, Powder is able to automate a series of manual tasks such as understanding documents and conversations to create mind-blowing analysis that builds immediate trust.

웹사이트: powderfi.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Powder에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.