Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Playlister의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Get curriculum on all your TVs in 5 minutes Playlister is a presentation app for Kids Ministry that sends content to all your TVs so you can ditch flash drives and computers.

