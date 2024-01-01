대안 - Pazcare
Sendoso
sendoso.com
선도적인 전송 플랫폼인 Sendoso는 구매자의 여정 전반에 걸쳐 고객과 소통할 수 있는 새로운 방법을 제공함으로써 기업이 돋보이도록 돕습니다.
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable의 웰니스 플랫폼은 조직이 매력적인 직원 웰니스 프로그램을 구축하고 직원 경험을 향상하며 문화를 변화시키는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Tremendous
tremendous.com
디지털 결제를 국제적으로 규모에 맞게 전송하세요. 즉시 배송, 좌절 없는 상환, 수백 가지 보상 옵션. 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼에서 지급금을 구매, 전송, 추적, 관리 및 브랜드화하세요.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot은 영업 지원 리더를 위한 선도적인 게임화 및 창의적인 플랫폼입니다. 수백만 달러의 예산을 쉽게 관리하고, 몇 초 안에 수천 개의 보상을 보내고, 팀에게 최고의 선물, 즉 상을 선택할 수 있는 권한을 제공하세요. 내부 마케팅 캠페인을 통해 참여를 추적하고 영업 지원 이니셔티브에 대한 소유권을 가져보세요. 관심을 끌기 위한 후크가 필요하든 행동을 장려하기 위한 당근이 필요하든 Incentivepilot에는 모든 것이 있습니다.
&Open
andopen.co
관심을 갖고 있는 기업을 위한 더 나은 선물. 영업, 마케팅, HR 및 CX 팀 전체에서 관계를 육성하고 충성도를 구축하세요.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy는 경험과 기쁨의 힘을 활용하여 전 세계 사람들을 연결하는 올인원 기업 선물 플랫폼입니다.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU는 귀하의 브랜드를 높이는 데 도움이 되는 탁월한 제품 경험을 창출합니다. 우리는 고품질의 맞춤형 제품을 디자인, 소싱, 제조 및 유통합니다.... 그리고 우리는 빠릅니다. 우리는 유럽에서 귀하의 모든 맞춤형 장식 요구 사항에 맞는 파트너가 된 것을 자랑스럽게 생각합니다. 우리는 다양한 고품질 제품을 제공하며, 우리 웹사이트를 통해 귀하는 맞춤형 품목을 쉽게 디자인하고 주문할 수 있습니다. 당사의 전문가 팀은 귀하의 맞춤형 상품이 귀하가 원하는 대로 정확하게 제공될 수 있도록 전체 주문 과정 전반에 걸쳐 지원과 지침을 ...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
기업 선물은 지속적인 프로그래밍 방식의 선물 제공을 염두에 두고 개발된 선물 플랫폼입니다. 모든 것을 한 번에 쇼핑하고, 저장하고, 설정한 후 몇 분 안에 참여를 유도하세요. 당사의 솔루션은 수령인 만족을 보장하는 다양한 제품, 원활한 프로세스 제어를 위한 첨단 기술 및 자동화, 모든 고객의 요구 사항을 충족할 수 있도록 모범 사례와 지원을 제공할 준비가 되어 있는 전문가 팀이라는 3가지 기둥을 중심으로 구성되었습니다.
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp은 유일한 엔드투엔드 Swag 관리 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 스웨그가 엄청나게 강력하지만 사용하기가 엄청나게 복잡하다고 믿습니다. 우리가 하는 모든 일은 기념품을 만들고 배송하는 과정을 최대한 간단하게 만드는 데 중점을 두고 있습니다. 당사의 플랫폼은 제품 디자인, 제작, 구매, 재고 관리, 간소화된 유통 및 글로벌 물류를 모두 한 곳에서 관리할 수 있는 기능을 제공합니다. Redeem(아름다운 선물 경험), Shops(플랫폼 내에서 바로 나만의 멋진 매장 구축), 통합(HRIS, CRM 등의 이벤트를 기반으로 기념품 배포 ...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium은 규모나 거리에 관계없이 글로벌 그룹 선물, 보상 및 기념품을 간단하고 개인적으로 만듭니다. 우리는 전 세계의 수신자가 원하는 것과 보낼 곳을 선택하여 추측을 없애고 각 교환의 영향을 극대화할 수 있도록 합니다. 고객에게 감사를 표하든 직원을 교육하든 Stadium은 직원이 어디에 있든 참여하고 축하할 수 있는 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 전화를 예약하여 주문 설정에 대해 문의하세요: https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency는 36개국의 24개 통화로 최고의 브랜드, 선불 및 기타 현금과 유사한 옵션을 제공하는 고유한 카탈로그의 디지털 보상을 전 세계 고객에게 소싱하고 공급합니다. NeoCurrency는 판촉 및 충성도 프로그램, 시장 조사, 직원 보상 및 판매 인센티브에 대한 디지털 보상 및 상금을 제공하는 미국 기반의 독립적인 제공업체입니다.
O4S
o4s.io
O4S는 유통 중심 기업이 채널 파트너와 소통하는 방식을 혁신하는 기술 플랫폼입니다. O4S는 최첨단 솔루션과 데이터 중심 접근 방식을 통해 기업이 고성능 채널 파트너를 정확하게 타겟팅하고 인센티브를 제공하여 판매를 촉진하고 지속적인 파트너십을 육성할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode는 참여도가 높은 고객 혜택 프로그램을 신속하게 시작하려는 기업을 위한 고객 혜택 플랫폼입니다. Paylode를 사용하면 기업은 사내 구축에 소요되는 시간과 비용의 일부만으로 고객에게 포괄적인 혜택 프로그램을 제공할 수 있습니다. Paylode는 전체 파트너십 팀을 한 구석에 두는 것과 같습니다. 우리는 최고의 소비자 브랜드가 제공하는 수천 가지 혜택을 조사하고 사전 협상하며, 회사에 엄청난 시간과 간접비를 절약할 수 있는 쉬운 노코드 도구를 제공합니다. 혜택 프로그램은 전환율, 유지, 참여, 만족도를 높이고 궁극적으로...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI는 혁신적인 기업 선물 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 AI 기술을 활용하여 대량 선물 프로세스를 자동화하고 각 수령인에게 모든 선물을 맞춤화합니다. 데이터 기반 방식으로 선별된 맞춤 선물로 감사를 표하고 직원과 고객의 참여를 유도하세요.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce는 맞춤형 선물을 통해 기업이 관계를 구축하고 판매를 가속화하며 브랜드 인지도를 높이도록 돕는 AI 기반 선물 플랫폼입니다. 마케팅, 영업 및 고객 팀은 Alyce를 사용하여 새로운 비즈니스의 문을 열고 수명 주기 전반에 걸쳐 충성도 높은 고객을 육성하고 보상합니다.
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard는 특별한 경우를 위한 완벽한 그룹 카드입니다. 메시지, GIF, 사진, 동영상이 담긴 온라인 그룹 카드로 누군가를 축하해 보세요!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
보상 및 인센티브 프로그램을 위해 디지털 기프트 카드를 구매, 전송 및 추적하세요.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
기업을 위한 보상, 인센티브, 혜택 및 지급 인프라. 스타트업부터 대기업까지 모든 규모의 수천 개의 기업이 Xoxoday의 비즈니스 통화를 사용하여 보상, 혜택, 인센티브를 보내고 지불금을 지급합니다.