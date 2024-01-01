Parallel AI
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: parallellabs.app
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Parallel AI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Meet Parallel AI—a cutting-edge solution tailored for modern businesses. With Parallel AI, select the most suitable AI model for each specific task, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing knowledge bases, creating AI employees who are informed and ready to tackle your business challenges. Whether it's conducting robust research projects swiftly or providing expert consultations on-demand, Parallel AI equips your business with virtual experts to chat with anytime, anywhere.
카테고리:
웹사이트: parallellabs.app
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Parallel AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.