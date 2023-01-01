대안 - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc은 SaaS 소프트웨어를 제공하는 미국 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 이 플랫폼은 판매 프로세스 소프트웨어를 제공합니다. PandaDoc은 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 두고 있으며 벨로루시주 민스크와 플로리다주 세인트피터스버그에 본사를 두고 있습니다. 전자 서명, 작업 흐름 관리, 문서 작성기 및 CPQ 기능이 내장된 서비스형 문서 자동화 소프트웨어입니다.
Accelo
accelo.com
프로젝트, 보유자, 판매 및 서비스 관리를 단순화합니다. 클라이언트 데이터베이스 전체에 대한 가시성을 확보하고 프로세스를 개선하며 전문 지식에 더 많은 시간을 할애하십시오.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
모든 거래를 봉인하세요. 눈에 띄고 세계적 수준의 구매자 경험을 제공하는 웹 기반 제안으로 더 많은 성과를 거두세요.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring은 소프트웨어 및 기타 온라인 디지털 제품을 판매하는 회사를 위한 전체 서비스 전자 상거래 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress는 Amazon 및 eBay 판매자를 위한 시장 최고의 지능형 가격 조정 솔루션으로 판매 및 이익 마진을 증가시킵니다.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap은 전자상거래, B2B 및 SaaS 기업을 위한 온라인 결제 솔루션으로, 온라인 비즈니스를 위한 글로벌 결제 처리 및 결제 게이트웨이 솔루션을 전문으로 합니다.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 판매 견적 소프트웨어는 결코 동일하지 않습니다. Quoter는 전문 서비스 구매자와 판매자 간의 마찰을 제거하는 견적-현금 플랫폼입니다. 지금 영업 프로세스를 업그레이드하세요.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
비용 추정 소프트웨어가 어떻게 CNC 기계 공장의 매출을 높일 수 있습니까? 즉각적인 온라인 CNC 견적을 제공하면 기계 공장이 고객의 변화하는 요구 사항을 수용하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 내부적으로 사용하여 RFQ 응답 시간을 몇 분으로 줄이거나 DigiFabster의 기계 공장 견적 소프트웨어를 사용하여 사이트에서 연중무휴 온라인 견적 및 주문을 제공하세요.
Pricer24
pricer24.com
유통업체, 공급업체 및 제조업체를 위한 복잡한 결정: MSRP 제어, 시장 및 추세 분석, 시장 보고서, 제품 분석, 동적 가격 책정.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Excel의 유연성을 갖춘 강력한 엔터프라이즈 CRM입니다. 제조업체 담당자 및 유통업체를 위한 올인원 판매 시스템입니다. 분산된 스프레드시트에서 단일 중앙 애플리케이션으로 이동하여 판매, 견적, 서비스 및 재무를 간소화합니다.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora는 구독 관리 분야의 선두주자입니다. Zuora의 고급 청구 도구 제품군을 사용하여 성공적인 구독 비즈니스를 구축하고 성장시키세요.
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
우리는 연결 산업에 위치 통찰력과 자동화된 도구를 제공하여 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다. 네트워크 구매 및 판매를 혁신하세요.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사로, 전자 상거래 회사 및 브랜드에 대한 경쟁사 가격 모니터링을 전문으로 하여 더 많은 매출을 얻고 수익을 극대화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리는 온라인 판매자가 가격, 재고, 제품 구성 등 경쟁업체 데이터를 기반으로 가격 전략을 최적화하도록 돕습니다. PriceShape를 사용하면 경쟁사의 제품 가격에 대한 전체 개요를 개인화된 대시보드에 표시할 수 있습니다. 우리는 또한 사용자에게 모든 요구에 맞는 다양한 동적 가격 책정 규칙 및 전략을 제공하는 것을 전...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound는 마케팅 자료 제시부터 주문 구성 및 수집까지 전체 판매 과정을 디지털화하고 가속화하며 관리하는 올인원 판매 도구입니다. Apparound의 주요 기능은 다음과 같습니다. 콘텐츠 공유: 브로셔, 카탈로그, 제품 사양, 프리젠테이션, 비디오, 가격표, 판촉 행사 등 디지털 형식의 마케팅 자료를 영업팀에 동시에 배포합니다. 간단한 클릭만으로 모든 콘텐츠를 쉽게 검색하고 이메일로 보낼 수 있습니다. 견적 구성기: 다중 제품 제공, 옵션 서비스, 번들, 할인 및 프로모션을 포함하여 오류 없는 견적을 생성합니다. 고객과의 ...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps는 영업 조직이 더 많은 거래를 더 빠르게 마감하고, 브랜딩을 통합하고, 계약 오류를 줄이고, 중앙 집중식 계약 저장소를 제공하는 데 도움이 되는 확장 가능한 Deal Desk 운영을 기업이 구축할 수 있도록 지원한다는 단순한 사명을 가진 최신 Deal Desk 플랫폼입니다. ***협업, 가격, 견적*** 이메일과 Slack 메시지를 주고받을 필요 없이 공동으로 거래를 생성하세요. -상황에 맞는 거래 체결 -변경 사항 감사 추적 -세부적인 승인 ***
vloxq
vloxq.com
vloxq CPQ로 몇 분 만에 견적을 작성하세요! 우리의 솔루션은 완벽하게 사용자 정의가 가능하고 배포가 쉽습니다. 이제 성과가 높은 영업 담당자가 영업 관리에 시간을 낭비하지 않고 자동화를 통해 시간의 90%를 절약해야 할 때입니다. 레거시 시스템, 스프레드시트, 문서 템플릿, 수동 데이터 전송 등을 대체합니다. vloxq는 제품 정보, 계산 스프레드시트 및 법률 문서(스크린샷 참조)를 결합하여 견적을 생성할 때 프로세스의 여러 단계를 자동화할 수 있습니다. 이 프로세스를 단순화함으로써 평균 주문 금액을 높이고 보다 정확한 예측...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ는 판매를 간소화하는 B2B 전자상거래 플랫폼입니다. 구성, 가격, 견적(CPQ)을 통해 보다 효율적인 작업 환경을 조성하고 완전히 자동화되고 귀하의 요구에 맞는 주문 접수를 누려보세요.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
2021년 1월에 설립되어 캘리포니아주 산타클라라에 본사를 두고 있는 MonetizeNow는 B2B SaaS용으로 특별히 구축된 전체 주기 수익 자동화 플랫폼입니다. MonetizeNow의 통합 견적(CPQ), 청구 및 사용 플랫폼은 GTM 아키텍처 내에서 포인트 솔루션 없이도 모든 가격 모델과 판매 채널을 관리하는 간소화된 견적-현금(Q2C) 프로세스를 생성합니다.
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts는 작업장, 계약 제조업체 및 마감 회사에 가장 진보되고 안전한 클라우드 기반 견적 및 견적 시스템을 제공하여 비즈니스를 개선하고 성장시킬 수 있도록 돕는 임무를 수행하고 있습니다. Paperless Parts는 CNC 선반, CNC 밀링 스위스 나사 가공, 판금 가공, 적층 가공, 와이어 EDM, 워터젯, 레이저 절단, 주조 우레탄 등 모든 종류의 제조 공정을 지원하는 견적 및 견적 플랫폼입니다. Paperless Parts는 단순한 견적 도구가 아니라 판매, 가격 책정 및 수익 창출 도구입니다. Pap...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe는 현대 SaaS 회사를 위한 적응형 견적, 청구 및 수익 플랫폼입니다. 완전히 통일되었습니다. 사일로가 없습니다. 견적부터 수익까지 조정이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다. 세계 최고의 SaaS 회사들과 협력하여 설계된 Subskribe는 램프업 계약, 중기 상향 판매 및 유연한 할인과 같은 혁신적인 거래 구조를 통해 기업이 수익을 극대화하도록 돕습니다. 그 결과 시장 출시 기간이 단축되고 매출 성장이 증대되며 운영 비용이 대폭 절감됩니다. Subskribe는 발전하는 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이는 시간이 지남에 따라 ...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails의 서비스 CPQ는 엔터프라이즈 기술 회사가 전문 서비스 견적을 빠르고 쉽게 작성할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리는 복잡한 서비스를 판매하지만 정확성과 적시성에 어려움을 겪는 팀에 이상적입니다. WorkRails 서비스 CPQ 플랫폼은 서비스 판매 방식을 표준화하여 반복성, 규모 및 수익 가속화를 허용합니다. WorkRails는 영업, 전문 서비스 및 고객 간의 사일로를 무너뜨리고, 다른 기록 시스템에 연결하고, 이중 입력 및 오류를 제거하고, 판매를 쉽게 만듭니다. WorkRails는 Salesforce.com, C...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo는 맞춤 제작부터 제품화, 구독까지 판매 서비스를 간소화하기 위한 올인원 소프트웨어입니다. 이는 기업가와 대행사가 자동화를 통해 내부 프로세스 속도를 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 자신만의 워크플로를 만들고, 송장을 자동으로 생성하고, 고객이 쉽게 구매할 수 있는 전문적인 서비스 카탈로그를 자랑하세요. 대시보드 대신 채팅을 작업의 중심으로 제안하고 각 새 클라이언트의 요청이 대화 스레드를 생성하는 간단하고 우아한 솔루션입니다. 견적, 송장, 결제, 메시지를 보내는 곳입니다. 탭이나 앱 사이를 전환할 필요 없이 한 곳에서 모든 ...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency는 ERP와 원활하게 통합되어 배포를 자동화하고 수익을 최적화하며 고객 충성도를 유지합니다.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
선도적인 CPQ 및 CLM을 통한 수익 증대. 견적 및 계약을 생성하고 구매자의 참여를 유도하며 실시간 구매자 통찰력을 얻을 수 있는 통합 플랫폼입니다.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
제조는 복잡합니다. 파는 것은 안됩니다. In Mind Cloud는 제조용으로 제작된 세계 유일의 확장 가능한 디지털 판매 플랫폼입니다. 판매 프로세스를 가속화하고, 더 많은 거래를 성사시키고, 생각보다 빠르게 경쟁 우위를 확보하세요.