대안 - Optimal Workshop
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight 플랫폼인 UserTesting을 통해 온라인 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 유용성 테스트 및 연구 도구입니다. G2의 최고의 CX 산업 소프트웨어입니다.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics는 기업이 고객, 제품, 브랜드, 직원 경험에 대한 통찰력을 한 곳에서 포착하고 그에 따라 조치를 취할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar는 웹사이트 사용을 분석하고 히트맵, 세션 기록, 설문조사 등의 도구를 통해 피드백을 제공하는 행동 분석 회사입니다. Google Analytics와 같은 웹 분석 도구와 함께 작동하여 사람들이 웹사이트를 탐색하는 방식과 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 방법에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 2014년에 설립된 Hotjar는 20개국 100명 이상의 팀원이 완전히 원격으로 운영하고 있으며 전 세계 500,000개 이상의 사이트에서 사용되고 있습니다.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
구독이나 월별 요금이 필요 없는 사용자 테스트 도구를 사용한 만큼 지불하세요. 테스터당 단 30달러로 고품질 테스터 패널로부터 더 나은 통찰력을 얻으세요.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout의 질적 연구 플랫폼은 모바일 앱과 10만 명이 넘는 열정적인 참가자를 사용하여 실시간 비디오를 효율적으로 캡처하고 통찰력을 쉽게 제공합니다.
Maze
maze.co
좋은 제품은 좋은 습관을 바탕으로 만들어집니다. 지속적으로 제품을 검색하세요. 전체 팀이 수집하고, 소비하고, 조치를 취할 수 있는 사용자 통찰력을 통해 큰 그림과 일상적인 제품 결정을 검증하세요.
Prolific
prolific.co
주문형 셀프 서비스 데이터 수집. Prolific은 귀하의 연구, 설문 조사 또는 실험에 참여할 고품질 연구 참가자를 모집하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000명 이상의 검증된 소비자 및 전문가로 구성된 청중 중에서 사용자를 모집하거나 자신의 청중을 데려와 모든 유형의 UX 연구에 대한 참가자 데이터베이스를 구축하십시오.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap은 다용도 피드백 플랫폼을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스가 고객 피드백을 바탕으로 더 훌륭하고 성공적인 제품과 서비스를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 제품 개발 라이프사이클에 따라 사용자 피드백을 수집하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX 조사가 제대로 이루어졌습니다. UserZoom의 UX Insights 시스템을 사용하면 제품 개발 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 우수한 디지털 경험을 제공하기 위해 더 깊고 빠르게 파고들 수 있습니다.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
단 몇 분 만에 첫 번째 사용자 테스트를 설정하고 몇 시간 만에 첫 결과를 얻으세요. Userbrain은 귀하의 제품에 무엇이 효과가 있고 무엇이 효과가 없는지 파악하는 빠른 방법입니다.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak은 어떤 문제에 직면하더라도 도움을 줄 준비가 되어 있는 UX 연구 플랫폼입니다. 웹사이트, 앱 또는 프로토타입에 대해 사용자가 어떻게 생각하고 느끼는지 궁금하다면 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 복잡한 웹사이트 테스트, 세션 기록, 카드 정렬, 트리 테스트, 모바일 테스트, 프로토타입 테스트, 경쟁적 사용성 테스트 등을 포함하여 UXtweak 플랫폼을 통해 사용할 수 있는 많은 도구가 있습니다. 이러한 도구를 사용하면 사용자의 관점에서 웹사이트를 검토하고 사용자에게 가장 중요한 것이 무엇인지 결정할 수 있습니다. U...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Discuss
discuss.io
획기적인 생성적 AI 기반 통찰력으로 질적 연구를 확장하도록 구축된 Discuss.io는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 시장 조사 도구의 본고장입니다.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
안녕하세요, 만나서 정말 반가워요. 우리는 모든 고객 지식을 중앙 집중화하고 사용자 중심 제품을 설계하는 데 도움이 되도록 설계된 정성적 데이터 분석 플랫폼 및 연구 저장소인 Marvin입니다. 고급 AI를 기반으로 연구의 지루한 부분을 자동화하므로 풍부한 사용자 통찰력을 자유롭게 구성, 분석, 발견 및 공유할 수 있습니다. heyMarvin.com을 방문하여 데모를 예약하고 고객이 "매우 인상적 - UX 연구 분야의 거대한 변화"라고 부르는 새로운 기능을 확인하세요.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Userback
userback.io
#1 시각적 사용자 피드백 플랫폼 사용자 피드백은 [@#!#+$?%] 어렵습니다. 이것이 바로 20,000개 이상의 소프트웨어 팀이 수집부터 종료까지 피드백 루프를 자동화, 간소화 및 구조화하기 위해 Userback을 선택하는 이유입니다. - 상황에 맞는 인앱 비디오 및 화면 캡처를 통해 피드백 강화 - 사용자에게 실제로 필요한 기능과 수정 사항의 우선순위를 정하세요. - 기존 워크플로 및 프로젝트 플랫폼에 통합
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate는 고객과 직원의 피드백을 위한 포괄적인 솔루션을 제공합니다. 실행 가능한 통찰력을 얻고 데이터 기반 결정을 내립니다.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO는 빠르게 성장하는 기업이 실험 및 전환율 최적화를 위해 사용하는 시장 최고의 A/B 테스트 도구입니다.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions de...
Ethnio
ethn.io
Ethnio is a UX research recruiting, scheduling, incentives, and participant management CRM. The most powerful user research CRM, Ethnio was built by UX Researchers to cover all your research operations needs
YOMO
yomoai.com
YOMO is an innovative AI-driven SaaS platform engineered to revolutionize the way businesses interact with and benefit from their meetings. It stands out as a comprehensive solution for enhancing meeting productivity and decision-making in the SaaS and startup sectors. At its core, YOMO offers seaml...
Lightster
lightster.co
Lightster is the only platform that instantly surrounds you with potential customers that can test your product, tell you about their pain-points, and give you their feedback. What you can do on Lightster: - Conduct customer discovery sessions. - Test product designs & prototypes. - Brainstorm ideas...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT는 고객 상호 작용을 제품 통찰력으로 바꾸는 AI 기반 제품 검색 플랫폼입니다. NEXT는 고객 상호 작용을 수집하고 이러한 상호 작용을 정확하게 이해하며 팀이 일상적인 제품 결정과 큰 그림 아이디어를 검증하는 데 사용하는 증거 기반 통찰력을 제공합니다. 결과? - 더 나은 제품을 만들어 보세요. - 제품 시장 적합성 달성 시간을 단축합니다. - 개발 비용 최대 50% 절감 Deloitte, Autodesk, Bosch 및 기타 수백 개의 조직에서 NEXT를 사용하여 모든 결정에 고객을 참여시킵니다. 자세한 내용은 www....
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy는 사용자 연구 플랫폼입니다. UXArmy를 사용하면 사용자 테스트를 생성하는 데 몇 분이 걸리며 테스트 시작 후 몇 시간 이내에 사용자 응답이 전달되기 시작합니다. UXArmy 온라인 사용성 테스트는 테스터가 귀하가 설정한 지침과 작업을 따르는 동안 화면 비디오를 캡처합니다. 귀하는 그들의 화면을 보고 그들이 귀하의 웹사이트나 모바일 앱을 탐색할 때 소리내어 생각하는 것을 들을 수 있습니다. 테스트 결과를 검토하는 동안 비디오를 편집하여 주요 결과에 대한 짧은 클립을 만들 수 있습니다. 벤더는 제품 관리자, 개발자 및 ...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter는 목표 고객으로부터 피드백을 제공합니다. 귀하의 B2B SaaS ICP가 무엇인지 알아보십시오. ⦿ 생각하고 원하는 것, 그들의 문제점, 원하는 이익 및 수행할 작업은 무엇입니까? ⦿ 귀하의 마케팅 및 제품 메시지가 그들과 공감하는 방법 Wynter는 B2B 회사가 시장 피드백 루프를 가속화하고 전환하도록 돕습니다. 더 많은 최적의 고객. 이는 목표 시장의 사람들이 어떻게 생각하는지, 그리고 메시지가 그들에게 어떻게 반응하는지 알아내는 가장 빠른 방법입니다. 검증된 B2B 대상: 직위, 산업, 회사 규모별로 타겟팅합니다...
Forsta
forsta.com
Press Ganey 회사인 Forsta는 CX(고객 경험), 직원 경험(EX), 시장 조사 간의 사일로를 무너뜨리는 포괄적인 경험 및 연구 기술 플랫폼인 HX(인간 경험) 플랫폼을 지원합니다. 청중의 경험에 대한 더 깊고 완전한 이해. HX 플랫폼은 데이터를 수집 및 분석하고 결과를 공유 가능한 조치로 변환하여 의사 결정을 알리고 성장을 촉진합니다. 전문 컨설턴트 팀과 결합된 Forsta의 기술은 금융 서비스, 의료, 숙박, 시장 조사, 전문 서비스, 소매 및 기술을 포함한 다양한 산업 분야의 조직에 서비스를 제공합니다. Fors...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline은 소비자 인터넷 기업을 위한 인앱 참여 플랫폼입니다. 제품 및 마케팅 팀은 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 인앱 메시지 또는 넛지를 구성하여 기능 채택을 개선하고 전환을 유도할 수 있습니다. 코드가 전혀 없습니다.
Indeemo
indeemo.com
당사의 AI 기반 실시간 비디오 연구 플랫폼을 통해 MR, UX 및 CX 팀은 일상 생활의 맥락에서 사람, 제품 및 경험을 이해할 수 있습니다. 우리가 지원하는 연구원, 디자이너 및 제품 관리자는 발견/탐색/생성 연구 - 일기 연구 - 모바일/디지털 민족지학 - 사용자 페르소나 여행 연구 - 여정 매핑 - 서비스 사파리를 포함한 다양한 발견 연구 방법론을 위해 B2C 및 B2B 맥락에서 Indeemo를 사용합니다. - 구매 경로 - 구매자 결정 여정 혼합 방법 연구 - 인터뷰를 위한 사전 작업 / 포커스 그룹 - 비디오 사용성 / ...
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide는 Dig Insights의 소비자 전문가가 구축하고 지속적으로 개선하는 SaaS 플랫폼입니다. Upsiide를 사용하면 혁신 아이디어를 보다 효율적이고 효과적으로 개선하고 검증할 수 있습니다. ... 더 보기 혁신 프로세스를 Upsiide 플랫폼으로 이전한 조직은 출시 시간을 크게 단축하고 시장 내 성공을 크게 향상시켰습니다. 혁신은 종종 신제품과 연관됩니다. 그러나 혁신은 신제품, 새로운 변종, 새로운 기능, 새로운 서비스, 새로운 주장, 새로운 커뮤니케이션 등을 포함하여 훨씬 더 광범위합니다. Upsiide는 모든...
Survicate
survicate.com
몇 주가 아닌 몇 분 만에 대규모로 고객 피드백을 수집할 수 있는 간편한 설문 조사 소프트웨어입니다. 고객 피드백이 그렇게 복잡해서는 안 되기 때문입니다. Survicate는 손쉬운 설정, 사용자 정의 및 통합 측면에서 높은 평가를 받았습니다.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO는 타겟 고객을 사용하여 전환 장애물을 정확히 찾아내고 사전 라이브 웹 사이트 전환을 늘리기 위한 권장 사항을 제공하는 유일한 도구입니다. 보다 정확한 사용자 피드백을 통해 올바른 고객 경험을 더 빠르게 창출하세요.
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 이전에는 UserLeap이었습니다. 빠르고 안정적인 상황 내 사용자 조사. Sprig의 타겟 마이크로설문조사, 비디오 질문 등을 통해 사용자 조사가 조기에 자주 이루어지도록 하세요.
Qualaroo
qualaroo.com
Qualaroo는 설문조사를 통해 사용자 피드백 수집 프로세스를 단순화합니다. 지금 가입하여 고객으로부터 실행 가능한 UX 통찰력을 얻으세요