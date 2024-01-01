대안 - Onelink.to
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly는 URL 단축 서비스이자 링크 관리 플랫폼입니다. Bitly, Inc.라는 회사는 2008년에 설립되었습니다. 이 회사는 비상장 기업으로 뉴욕시에 본사를 두고 있습니다. Bitly는 소셜 네트워킹, SMS 및 이메일에 사용하기 위해 매달 6억 개의 링크를 단축합니다. Bitly는 많은 사람들이 단축 URL을 사용함으로써 생성된 집계 데이터에 대한 액세스 비용을 청구하여 수익을 창출합니다. 2017년 Spectrum Equity는 6,400만 달러에 Bitly의 대주주 지분을 인수했습니다. 2018년 8월 현재 Bitly...
Beacons
beacons.ai
비콘은 팬들이 좋아할 프로필 웹사이트에 링크를 구축하는 가장 쉬운 방법이며 무료입니다!
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com은 다루기 힘든 링크를 보다 관리하기 쉽고 사용하기 쉬운 URL로 단축하는 독창적인 URL 단축기입니다.
BL.INK
bl.ink
엔터프라이즈 링크 관리. 글로벌 팀이 모든 참여를 개선하고 데이터를 보호하며 모든 클릭에 자신감을 가질 수 있도록 협업, 규정 준수 및 창의성을 제공합니다.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
맞춤형 도메인을 갖춘 URL 단축기. 업계 최고의 링크 관리 플랫폼을 사용하여 URL을 단축하고, 브랜드화하고, 추적하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요. API, 단축 URL, 사용자 정의 도메인.
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Instagram 및 TikTok 링크를 최대한 활용하세요. 짧은 링크, 고유한 OneLinkBio 페이지를 만들고 방문자에 대한 적절한 통계를 얻으세요.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply는 전환을 유도하는 유일한 링크 단축기입니다. 공유하는 모든 페이지에 클릭 유도 문구를 쉽게 삽입하여 어디서나 메시지를 표시하세요. 무료로 팔로워를 사용자 및 고객으로 전환하세요.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe는 공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀을 포함하는 URL 단축기입니다. 강력한 브랜드 링크를 만들고 최대 34% 더 많은 클릭수를 얻으세요.
Pixel
pxl.to
Pixel은 링크를 강력한 마케팅 도구로 전환하여 비즈니스가 빛을 발하도록 돕습니다.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io는 UTM을 팀과 구축, 공유 및 동기화하는 가장 좋은 방법입니다. 지저분한 스프레드시트 사용을 중단하고 분석에서 좋은 캠페인 데이터를 얻으세요.
Dub
dub.co
오픈 소스 Bitly 대안. Dub는 분석 기능과 무료 사용자 정의 도메인이 내장된 오픈 소스 링크 단축기입니다.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
짧은 링크를 완벽하게 제어할 수 있습니다. 완전한 URL 단축기 플랫폼, 링크 관리, 링크 분석, 딥 링크, QR 코드 생성기 및 바이오 링크. 손쉽게 링크를 단축하고, 브랜딩하고, 관리하고, 추적하고, 공유하세요.
GoLinks
golinks.io
팀이 공유하는 직관적이고 안전한 Go 링크입니다. GoLinks®는 go/links라는 기억에 남는 짧은 링크를 통해 팀이 정보를 빠르게 찾고 공유할 수 있도록 지원함으로써 생산성을 향상시킵니다.
Upslash
upslash.io
이동 링크라고 하는 기억하기 쉬운 짧은 링크를 통해 팀이 정보를 빠르게 찾고 공유할 수 있도록 돕습니다.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY는 짧은 URL을 추적, 브랜드화 및 공유하는 세계 최단 링크 단축 서비스입니다.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
몇 번의 클릭만으로 클릭수 및 전환율을 추적하고, 리드를 수집하고, 제휴 제품 올인원 플랫폼에 대한 웹페이지를 생성할 수 있습니다.
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
눈길을 끄는 클릭 유도 문구, 리타겟팅 픽셀, 브랜드 링크 및 강력한 분석을 통해 링크를 단축하고 추적하고 최적화하세요.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 단축기는 올인원 링크 관리 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드 도메인 및 API를 갖춘 최고의 맞춤형 URL 단축기입니다. QR 코드, 고급 분석 및 보고서가 포함된 맞춤형 화장대 짧은 링크. 대행사를 위한 전용 인스턴스 옵션입니다.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Linkin Bio, URL 재타겟팅 및 선별된 페이지를 통해 Linkjoy는 귀하를 도와드립니다. 브랜드 인지도 향상, 더 많은 리드 생성 및 일회성 재타겟팅 방문객.