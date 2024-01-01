Once Upon a Bot

Once Upon a Bot

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: onceuponabot.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Once Upon a Bot의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Once Upon a Bot은 사용자가 처음부터 동화를 만들 수 있는 AI 기반 도구입니다. 이 플랫폼은 두 가지 최첨단 인공 지능 모델인 GPT-3와 Stable Diffusion을 결합하여 독특하면서도 사용자 선호도에 맞는 스토리를 생성합니다. 사용자는 스토리에 등장할 자신의 사진을 업로드할 수 있으며, 자신이 만든 작품의 읽기 수준과 언어를 선택할 수 있습니다. Once Upon a Bot은 다양한 연령대에 적합하며 아이들이 상상력이 풍부한 이야기를 재미있게 만들면서 읽기 능력을 향상시킬 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 사용자는 자신의 이야기를 편집, 내보내기 및 공유할 수 있으며 내레이터 기능을 제공하여 사용자가 자신의 이야기를 소리내어 들을 수 있습니다.

웹사이트: onceuponabot.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Once Upon a Bot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

AI-Flow

AI-Flow

ai-flow.net

Storybooks

Storybooks

storybooks.app

Custom Story Creator

Custom Story Creator

customstorycreator.com

CodaKid

CodaKid

codakid.com

SlashDreamer

SlashDreamer

slashdreamer.com

PromptBase

PromptBase

promptbase.com

Illusion Diffusion

Illusion Diffusion

illusiondiffusion.net

DreamPress

DreamPress

dreampress.ai

Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

c-bot.pro

GhostTheWriter

GhostTheWriter

ghostthewriter.com

Flush AI

Flush AI

flushai.cloud

Lexica

Lexica

lexica.art

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침