Once Upon a Bot

Once Upon a Bot은 사용자가 처음부터 동화를 만들 수 있는 AI 기반 도구입니다. 이 플랫폼은 두 가지 최첨단 인공 지능 모델인 GPT-3와 Stable Diffusion을 결합하여 독특하면서도 사용자 선호도에 맞는 스토리를 생성합니다. 사용자는 스토리에 등장할 자신의 사진을 업로드할 수 있으며, 자신이 만든 작품의 읽기 수준과 언어를 선택할 수 있습니다. Once Upon a Bot은 다양한 연령대에 적합하며 아이들이 상상력이 풍부한 이야기를 재미있게 만들면서 읽기 능력을 향상시킬 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 사용자는 자신의 이야기를 편집, 내보내기 및 공유할 수 있으며 내레이터 기능을 제공하여 사용자가 자신의 이야기를 소리내어 들을 수 있습니다.

웹사이트: onceuponabot.com

