WebCatalog

Omniconvert

Omniconvert

WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: omniconvert.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Omniconvert의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra

웹사이트: omniconvert.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Omniconvert에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

RingLead

RingLead

ringlead.com

Competishun

Competishun

competishun.com

Sankalp Bharat

Sankalp Bharat

sankalpbharat.com

Statsig

Statsig

statsig.com

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

PsyPost

PsyPost

psypost.org

Linear

Linear

linear.app

LoneScale

LoneScale

lonescale.com

Pactly

Pactly

pactly.com

Intentwise

Intentwise

intentwise.com

Truckstop

Truckstop

truckstop.com

Measured

Measured

measured.com

제품

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.