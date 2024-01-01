대안 - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter는 음성 대화를 기억하고 검색하고 공유할 수 있는 스마트 메모 작성 앱입니다. Otter는 오디오, 전사, 화자 식별, 인라인 사진 및 핵심 문구를 결합한 스마트 음성 메모를 만듭니다. 이는 사업가, 언론인 및 학생이 회의, 인터뷰, 강의 및 중요한 대화가 이루어지는 모든 곳에서 더욱 집중하고, 협력하고, 효율적으로 일할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Krisp
krisp.ai
원격 회의, 팟캐스트, 녹음 중에 배경 소음과 반향 없이 HD 음성을 즐겨보세요. Krisp은 시끄러운 방해 요소를 방지하여 생산성과 전문성을 높입니다.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
앱에 Voice AI를 구축하세요. 스타트업부터 NASA까지 Deepgram API는 매일 수백만 분의 오디오를 기록하고 이해하는 데 사용됩니다. 빠르고 정확하며 확장 가능하고 비용 효율적입니다. 개발자가 자신 있게 구축하고 더 빠르게 출시하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...