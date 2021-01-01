대안 - ngrow
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo는 CRM, 전자상거래, 청구, 회계, 제조, 창고, 프로젝트 관리 및 재고 관리를 포함한 비즈니스 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 커뮤니티 버전은 GNU LGPLv3에 따라 라이센스가 부여된 자유 소프트웨어입니다. 추가 기능과 서비스를 포함하는 독점 "엔터프라이즈" 버전도 있습니다. 프레임워크 및 핵심 ERP 모듈의 소스 코드는 벨기에에 본사를 둔 Odoo S.A.에서 관리합니다.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo(이전 Sendinblue)는 귀하의 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 이메일, SMS, 채팅 등을 통해 고객 관계를 구축하세요. 필요할 때 필요한 도구를 사용하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
모바일 푸시 알림, 웹 푸시 및 인앱 메시징 분야의 세계적 리더입니다. 매일 50억 개의 푸시 알림을 보내는 800,000개 기업의 신뢰를 받고 있습니다.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse는 이메일 마케팅 소프트웨어, 랜딩 페이지 작성기, 웹 세미나 호스팅 등을 위한 온라인 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 신용카드 없이 30일 동안 무료로 사용해 보세요!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
이메일, 웹 푸시 알림, SMS, Viber 등 마케팅을 자동화하고 모든 전달 채널을 하나의 플랫폼에 결합하세요. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
지금 AWeber를 무료로 사용해 보고 이메일 목록을 늘리고 청중과 소통하며 매출을 늘리는 데 필요한 모든 솔루션을 얻으십시오. 신용 카드가 필요하지 않습니다.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
앱을 소셜로 만드세요. Reddit에서 Paytm, Headspace에 이르기까지 사랑받는 모든 앱은 강력한 커뮤니티를 바탕으로 성장하고 있습니다. 앱에 채팅, 음성 또는 비디오를 추가하여 귀하에게 더 가까이 다가가세요.
Courier
courier.com
Courier는 알림을 디자인하고 전달하는 가장 현명한 방법입니다. 한 번 디자인하고 하나의 API를 통해 이메일, Slack, SMS, 푸시 등 모든 채널에 제공하세요.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io를 통해 이메일, 푸시, SMS, 웹후크 등을 트리거하세요. 행동 데이터를 제어하여 고객 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 참여를 유도합니다. 무료로 시작하세요.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
전자상거래 이메일 마케팅, 자동 이메일 및 SMS - Omnisend로 전환하여 작업량을 늘리지 않고도 매출을 늘리세요.
Braze
braze.com
관련성이 높고 개인화된 고객 경험을 실시간으로 강화하세요.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
Sender
sender.net
이메일 목록과 수익 사이에 다리를 놓아보세요. Sender를 사용하면 훨씬 적은 비용으로 고객과 빠르고 쉽게 연락하고 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
기본적으로 구축 및 통합된 초개인화된 마케팅 실행 채널을 갖춘 유일한 코드 없는 AI 기반 CDXP입니다.
User.com
user.com
User.com은 고급 마케팅 및 영업 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 우리는 기업이 내부 프로세스를 간소화하고 비즈니스를 더 빠르게 성장시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다.
GoZen
gozen.io
AI 기반의 유기적 성장 플랫폼을 통해 매출과 수익을 10배 늘리세요. SEO 친화적인 콘텐츠 생성, 잠재고객 구축, 참여 및 판매 자동화를 통해 광고 없이 유기적으로 비즈니스를 성장시키세요.
Contlo
contlo.com
자율적 생성 마케팅을 만나보세요. Contlo는 AI 우선 세계를 기반으로 구축된 차세대 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드의 AI 모델과 자율 AI 에이전트로 구동됩니다.
Iterable
iterable.com
실제로 아는 것처럼 고객과 소통하세요. Iterable은 통합된 고객 경험을 강화하고 전체 고객 여정에 걸쳐 모든 상호 작용을 생성, 최적화 및 측정할 수 있도록 지원하는 교차 채널 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
UserWise
userwise.io
플레이어의 마음을 사로잡는 사용하기 쉬운 실시간 운영 도구입니다. 플레이어를 분류하고, 캠페인을 예약하고, 결과를 한 곳에서 볼 수 있습니다.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Airship
airship.com
기업 브랜드용으로 구축된 고객 참여 플랫폼을 통해 고객 라이프사이클의 모든 단계에서 의미 있는 메시지를 전달하세요. 더 알아보기.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly를 사용하면 기업은 WhatsApp을 통해 규모에 맞게 자동화되고 대화형이며 개인화된 마케팅 캠페인을 쉽게 만들고 보낼 수 있습니다. 이는 잠재 고객과 고객이 구매 여정을 선택할 수 있는 양방향 대화(SMS 및 이메일과 달리)를 촉진하여 전환과 함께 참여도를 높입니다. Connectly는 또한 WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram 등 통합된 받은 편지함에서 고객 커뮤니케이션을 중앙 집중화하여 기업이 청중을 분류하고 스마트 보고를 기반으로 데이터 기반 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
Truepush
truepush.com
무제한 무료 푸시 알림을 보내고 Truepush 도구를 사용하여 푸시 광고에서 수익을 창출하세요. 푸시 광고를 통해 귀하의 웹사이트에 추가 수익 채널을 추가하세요. Truepush 도구를 사용하여 사용자 참여를 유도하면 월 최대 $1200를 절약할 수 있습니다.
Knock
knock.app
개발자를 위한 알림 인프라. Knock은 사용자와 함께 확장할 수 있도록 구축된 유연하고 안정적인 알림 인프라입니다.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
최적화된 다중 채널 메시징 및 캠페인 조정을 통해 지속적이고 가치 있는 관계를 구축하여 고객 참여를 극대화합니다.
Upsight
upsight.ai
Upsight는 옴니채널 분석, 통합 마케팅 도구 및 광고 최적화를 통합하여 수익을 극대화하고 포트폴리오 전반의 성과를 향상시킵니다.
Unifonic
unifonic.com
Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. It streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots. Unifonic’s solutions ...
Push Monkey
getpushmonkey.com
Native Mobile and Desktop Push Notifications for Chrome, Safari and Firefox. Easiest way to notify your loyal readers about new content
Pushify.com
pushify.com
Pushify provides a dashboard through which you can target your users across different borders as per their time-zones. Hence, target users of different geographies at the time when they are most active.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
광고 제공 및 푸시 메시징을 위한 완벽한 엔터프라이즈 관리 애플리케이션 제품군
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
가입자가 온라인에 있을 때마다, 모바일에서도 즉시 웹 푸시 알림을 보낼 수 있습니다! 설정이 쉽고 기술적인 기술이 필요하지 않습니다. 사용자에게 푸시 알림을 보내 참여도를 높이세요. 데스크탑과 모바일 모두 3분 안에 설정하세요.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush는 금융 서비스, 유틸리티 및 대기업이 고객 커뮤니케이션을 처리할 수 있도록 설계된 SaaS 모바일 메시징 플랫폼(푸시 및 인앱)입니다. 다른 어떤 대안보다 더 안정적이고 추적 가능하며 안전하며 SMS에 비해 상당한 비용 절감 효과를 제공합니다.
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
웹 및 모바일의 경우 월 €1부터 시작하는 알림 및 팝업. WonderPush는 iOS, Android 및 웹사이트에 푸시 알림과 팝업을 제공하는 가장 빠른 플랫폼입니다. 설정하기 쉬운 강력한 솔루션을 통해 수천 명의 개발자와 마케팅 담당자가 초당 350,000개 이상의 알림을 보낼 수 있습니다. 우리의 가격은 귀하의 비즈니스에 맞게 설계되었으며 참여 없이 무제한 알림 및 인앱 메시지를 보낼 수 있습니다.
Subscribers
subscribers.com
이메일 받은 편지함의 긴 줄을 건너뛰고 사이트 방문자가 사이트를 떠난 후에도 바로 메시지를 보낼 수 있습니다. 구독자는 웹 사이트 방문자의 재참여를 유도하고 타겟 웹 푸시 알림을 사용하여 구매를 유도하는 매우 효과적인 도구입니다. 웹 푸시 알림이란 무엇입니까? 웹 푸시 알림은 웹사이트나 웹 앱을 통해 고객과 잠재 고객의 웹사이트 브라우저로 직접 전송되는 클릭 가능한 메시지입니다. 웹 푸시 알림은 고객이 사이트를 떠난 후에도 고객의 데스크톱이나 Android 장치로 전달될 수 있습니다. 당신은 좋은 회사에 있습니다. 구독자는 사이드 ...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad는 웹사이트와 웹 앱에 푸시 알림을 추가하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 매일 수백만 건의 웹 푸시 알림을 제공합니다. Pushpad는 푸시 알림을 보내려는 모든 규모의 웹 앱 개발자와 웹사이트를 위한 전문 솔루션입니다.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify는 자동화를 통해 고객 참여 도구를 관리할 수 있는 간결한 대시보드를 제공합니다. Feedify를 사용하면 지리적 위치, 브라우저, 장치, 국가, 시간대 등을 통해 범위를 좁힐 수 있는 알림, 팝업, 설문 조사, 피드백 도구(판매 전 및 판매 후)를 만들 수 있습니다.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush는 추적 가능한 푸시 알림을 보낼 수 있는 웹 푸시 알림을 위한 시장 최고의 자체 호스팅 솔루션입니다. LaraPush를 사용하면 데스크톱 브라우저와 안드로이드 휴대폰에서 웹 및 모바일 푸시 알림을 통해 사용자에게 무료로 다가갈 수 있습니다*. 🌀 LaraPush는 다른 서비스와 어떻게 다른가요? 다른 SaaS 푸시 서비스에는 월별 비용이 반복적으로 발생합니다. 또한 추가하는 도메인 수에 따라 비용이 청구됩니다. 구독자 수에 따라 비용이 청구되며 시간이 지남에 따라 비용이 기하급수적으로 증가합니다. 그러나 Larap...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
웹 및 모바일 푸시 알림으로 사용자의 재참여를 유도하세요. 다양한 기능을 갖춘 GDPR 준수 솔루션을 무료로 테스트해 보세요.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush는 웹 푸시 알림을 사용하여 기업이 고객 참여를 높일 수 있도록 돕는 푸시 알림 서비스 제공업체입니다. 세분화, 자동화된 메시징, 개인화된 알림, 실시간 보고 등의 기능을 포함하는 SmartPush를 통해 기업은 적시에 적절한 메시지로 즉시 사용자에게 쉽게 다가갈 수 있습니다.
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell은 웹, 모바일 및 인앱을 위한 유연한 알림 받은 편지함으로, 하루 안에 배포할 수 있어 수백 시간의 수동 코딩과 복잡한 구현을 절약할 수 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 귀하의 브랜드에 속합니다. 다른 알림 시스템과 달리 MagicBell은 사용자의 선호도를 학습하고 스마트 알림을 통해 불필요한 디지털 소음으로부터 사용자를 보호하여 제품 사용 경험을 더욱 즐겁게 만들어줍니다.
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify는 고객 평생 가치를 높이는 방법을 찾는 데 도움을 줌으로써 전자 상거래 성장 여정을 단순화하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. 이를 달성하기 위해 Segmentify는 추천, 참여, 동적 번들과 같은 개인화 솔루션을 포함한 다양한 기능을 제공합니다. 세분화, 고객 프로필을 포함한 고객 데이터 솔루션; 이메일 및 푸시 메시징과 같은 교차 채널 마케팅 솔루션과 검색 상자, Searchandising 등과 같은 머천다이징 솔루션입니다.
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
알림용 Zapier. Engagespot은 개발자가 단일 API를 사용하여 다중 채널 제품 알림을 구축하는 데 도움을 줍니다. Engagespot을 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. * 이메일, 인앱, SMS, 푸시, WhatsApp, Slack 등과 같은 여러 알림 채널을 몇 분 안에 제품에 통합하세요. * 다양한 채널에서 앱의 알림 콘텐츠를 관리할 수 있는 템플릿 편집기가 내장되어 있습니다. * 통합 로깅 및 모니터링을 통해 다양한 채널 전반에 걸쳐 알림 전달 및 성능을 완벽하게 추적할 수 있습니다. * 강력한 알림 기본...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
앱 내에서 바로 차세대 고객 경험을 제공하세요. Atomic.io는 앱 내 고객 참여 도구로, 가장 안전한 채널인 앱 내에서 고객에게 매우 개인화되고 실행 가능한 메시지를 신속하게 보낼 수 있도록 해줍니다. 이메일보다 읽기율이 94%이고 전환율이 14배 높은 Atomic.io는 고객 참여를 높이는 것으로 입증되었습니다. 우리는 ANZ, Westpac, Movember, Foodstuff, Fisher Fund, BNZ 및 Kiwi Bank와 같은 일부 대형 브랜드의 앱 내 참여를 강화하고 있습니다. Atomic.io는 기존 Sale...