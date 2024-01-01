NextBrain AI

NextBrain AI

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: nextbrain.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 NextBrain AI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they are facing. Help businesses to focus only on what really matters and increase their ROI!
카테고리:
Business
Machine Learning Software

웹사이트: nextbrain.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 NextBrain AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

관련 추천 사항

YayPay

YayPay

yaypay.com

Decanter AI

Decanter AI

decanter.ai

SAVVI AI

SAVVI AI

savviai.com

Avian

Avian

avian.io

Kaggle

Kaggle

kaggle.com

MAPRO

MAPRO

mapro.io

NGC

NGC

ngc.nvidia.com

C3.ai Developer

C3.ai Developer

developer.c3.ai

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

Calmly Writer

Calmly Writer

calmlywriter.com

SpreadSimple

SpreadSimple

spreadsimple.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.