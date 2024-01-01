대안 - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google에서 제공하는 Google Cloud Platform(GCP)은 Google이 Google 검색, Gmail, 파일 저장소, YouTube 등 최종 사용자 제품에 내부적으로 사용하는 것과 동일한 인프라에서 실행되는 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 제품군입니다. 관리 도구 세트와 함께 컴퓨팅, 데이터 스토리지, 데이터 분석 및 기계 학습을 포함한 일련의 모듈식 클라우드 서비스를 제공합니다. 등록하려면 신용카드 또는 은행 계좌 세부정보가 필요합니다. Google Cloud Platform은 서비스형 인프라, 서비스형 플랫폼, 서버리스...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks는 Apache Spark의 최초 제작자가 설립한 회사입니다. Databricks는 Scala 위에 구축된 오픈 소스 분산 컴퓨팅 프레임워크인 Apache Spark 제작에 참여한 캘리포니아 대학교 버클리 캠퍼스의 AMPLab 프로젝트에서 성장했습니다. Databricks는 자동화된 클러스터 관리 및 IPython 스타일 노트북을 제공하는 Spark 작업을 위한 웹 기반 플랫폼을 개발합니다. Databricks 플랫폼 구축 외에도 회사는 Spark에 관한 대규모 공개 온라인 강좌를 공동 주최하고 있으며 Spark에...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
귀하의 데이터를 AI 시대로 가져오세요. AI 기반 단일 플랫폼에서 모든 데이터 소스와 분석 서비스를 함께 연결하여 모든 사람이 데이터와 인사이트에 액세스하고, 관리하고, 그에 따라 조치를 취하는 방식을 재구성하세요.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
최고 품질의 교육 데이터를 사용하여 AI 모델을 더 빠르게 구축, 미세 조정, 반복 및 관리하세요.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
SAP
sap.com
SAP의 목적은 세상이 더 나은 방향으로 돌아가도록 돕고 사람들의 삶을 개선하는 것입니다. 우리의 약속은 고객이 최선을 다할 수 있도록 혁신하는 것입니다. SAP는 모든 고객이 베스트런 비즈니스가 될 수 있도록 돕기 위해 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 우리는 혁신을 촉진하고 평등을 촉진하며 국경과 문화를 넘어 기회를 확산시키는 솔루션을 설계합니다. 고객 및 파트너와 함께 우리는 산업을 변화시키고, 경제를 성장시키고, 사회를 발전시키고, 환경을 유지할 수 있습니다.
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi는 세계에서 가장 빠르고 강력한 수학적 최적화 솔버인 Gurobi Optimizer를 생산합니다. Gurobi Optimizer는 40개 이상의 다양한 업계에 걸쳐 선도적인 글로벌 기업이 복잡한 실제 문제를 신속하게 해결하고 효율성과 수익성을 최적화하는 자동화된 결정을 내리는 데 사용됩니다. 수학적 최적화 소프트웨어의 시장 리더로서 우리는 최고의 솔버뿐만 아니라 최고의 지원도 제공하여 기업이 수학적 최적화의 힘을 (자체적으로 또는 기계와 같은 다른 AI 기술과 결합하여) 완전히 활용할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 합니다...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry는 기계 학습 팀이 올바른 거버넌스 제어를 통해 더 빠르고 확장 가능하며 비용 효율적인 방식으로 자체 클라우드/온프레미스 인프라에서 ML/LLM 애플리케이션을 구축, 배포 및 제공할 수 있는 클라우드 네이티브 PaaS입니다. 다른 팀보다 가치 창출 시간이 % 더 빠릅니다. TrueFoundry는 필요한 엔지니어링을 추상화하고 조직이 전체 GenAI/LLMOps 프레임워크의 레이아웃 속도를 높일 수 있는 LLM PlayGround, LLM 게이트웨이, LLM Deploy, LLM Finetune, RAG Play...
SAS
sas.com
지구상에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 분석 파트너가 제공하는 더 빠르고 생산적인 AI 및 분석을 통해 더 많은 작업을 수행하세요. SAS를 통해 전 세계가 데이터를 생성하는 것만큼 빠르게 답변을 생성해 보세요. SAS는 40년 넘게 분석 혁신을 통해 전 세계 고객에게 THE POWER TO KNOW®를 제공해 왔습니다.
Datature
datature.io
Datature는 사람들이 딥 러닝 기능을 구축하는 방식을 단순화합니다. 엔드투엔드 #nocode mlops 플랫폼인 Nexus를 사용하여 모든 사람이 자신만의 획기적인 AI를 만들 수 있도록 지원합니다.