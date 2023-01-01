MySignature is an online email signature generator that helps create professional and visually compelling email signatures for Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and email signature management for Google Workspace. No technical background needed. Plus, enjoy tracking email opens and clicks with no limits using MySignature extension for Gmail.

