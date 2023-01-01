대안 - Multiview
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer는 실제로 온라인에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 발견할 수 있는 가장 저렴하고 빠르며 쉬운 방법입니다.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter는 비즈니스를 위한 고급 보고 기능이나 기능을 원하지 않는 사람들을 위해 깔끔하고 간단한 글쓰기 환경을 제공합니다.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com은 세계 최고의 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼과 통합하여 고객 증가를 극대화하고, 포기 장바구니 수익을 회수하며, 업계 최고의 데이터 통합 시스템을 통해 사라진 고객을 다시 참여시킵니다. 고객 유지율을 높이고 이탈률을 10배 늘리도록 설계된 플랫폼을 통해 전자상거래 매장의 미개발 수익을 극대화하세요.
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 기술을 사용하여 유지 트래픽 및 수익 증대