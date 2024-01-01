대안 - Muck Rack
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd.는 홍보 및 수익을 창출하는 미디어 소프트웨어 회사이자 서비스 제공업체입니다. 이 회사는 케이맨 제도에 설립되었으며 일리노이주 시카고에 본사를 두고 있습니다. 전 세계 고객과 함께합니다. 회사는 2017년 6월 역합병을 통해 상장했습니다. 웹 기반 PR과 서비스형 미디어 소프트웨어(SaaS) 제품군인 Cision Communications Cloud 외에도 회사는 온라인 홍보 및 미디어 서비스인 PRNewswire, PRWeb, Bulletin Intelligence, L'Argus de la presse, HA...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
TV, 라디오, 뉴스, 팟캐스트, 소셜 미디어를 위한 동급 최고의 미디어 모니터링 서비스와 업계에서 가장 정확한 미디어 연락처 데이터베이스입니다.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions(이전 MediaMiser)는 홍보 및 마케팅 전문가를 위한 미디어 모니터링 및 분석 소프트웨어와 전문 서비스 제공업체입니다. Agility PR Solutions는 독점 기술을 사용하여 소셜, 전통 및 디지털 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 200,000개 이상의 소스에서 콘텐츠를 모니터링, 집계, 분석 및 공유하여 여러 Fortune 500대 기업 및 캐나다 정부 기관을 포함한 고객에게 자세한 분석 보고서 및 일일 브리핑을 제공합니다. 2014년 7월 비즈니스 프로세스, 기술 및 컨설팅 서비스를 제공하는 ...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
실적이 가장 좋은 콘텐츠를 찾아보세요. 중요한 영향력 있는 사람들과 협력하세요. 콘텐츠 통찰력을 사용하여 아이디어를 생성하고, 고성능 콘텐츠를 만들고, 성과를 모니터링하고, 영향력 있는 사람을 식별하세요. BuzzSumo는 80억 개의 기사, 4,200만 개의 웹사이트, 300,000개의 참여, 500,000명의 언론인 및 4억 9,200만 개의 질문에 대한 콘텐츠 마케팅 데이터를 통해 50만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자의 전략을 강화합니다.
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream은 세계 최고의 마케팅 담당자가 제품, 서비스 및 콘텐츠를 홍보하여 링크, 버즈 및 브랜드를 구축하는 데 도움이 되는 웹 기반 소프트웨어입니다.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly는 조직이 팬 창출을 목표로 스토리를 게시, 배포, 소유할 수 있도록 돕는 스토리텔링 플랫폼입니다.
Skeepers
octoly.com
최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Octoly는 검증된 마이크로 인플루언서와 소비자를 대규모로 연결하여 브랜드의 가시성을 높이고, 신뢰를 구축하고, 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 브랜드는 선별된 커뮤니티를 활용하여 선물 제품을 대가로 소셜 미디어 게시물과 전자상거래 리뷰를 작성합니다.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ는 귀하의 미디어 관계를 변화시킬 것입니다. 한 곳에서 미디어 목록을 작성하고, 보도 자료를 배포하고, 스토리를 발표하고, 보도 자료 보고서를 읽을 수 있습니다. 뉴스를 즉각적이고 번거롭지 않게 공유할 수 있습니다.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
미디어 보도를 자동으로 수집하고 보고합니다. PeakMetrics는 수백만 개의 구조화되지 않은 교차 채널 미디어 데이터 세트에서 실시간으로 통찰력을 추출하고 실행 가능한 데이터를 생성합니다.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud는 이벤트 생성 및 관리를 지원하는 세계에서 가장 포괄적인 엔드투엔드 이벤트 기술 및 관련 서비스를 제공합니다. 단일 세션부터 상시 진행되는 경험까지 위치, 형식, 크기 또는 기간에 관계없이 이벤트의 전체 라이프사이클을 관리하세요. Notified를 사용하면 이벤트 기획자, 마케팅 담당자, 커뮤니케이션 전문가가 하나의 플랫폼에서 몰입형 경험을 만들고, 참여를 유도하고, 수익성 있는 통찰력을 얻고, ROI를 극대화할 수 있습니다. - 대면 이벤트: 서류 모집부터 의제 작성까지 등록 및 백엔드 프로세...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social의 Tagger는 Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline 및 Dolce & Gabbana를 비롯한 오늘날의 일부 대형 브랜드 및 대행사의 소셜 미디어 마케팅 산업에 혁명을 일으켰습니다. 데이터 기반 소셜 인텔리전스 플랫폼을 통해 마케팅 담당자는 캠페인을 계획하고 작업 흐름 효율성을 극대화하며 제작자와 연결하고 ROI를 정확하게 측정할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 taggermedia...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
몇 초 만에 영향력 있는 사람을 찾아보세요. 위치 및 카테고리별로 Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok 및 Twitch 인플루언서에 즉시 액세스할 수 있습니다. 청중을 분석하고 연락하십시오.
PressRush
pressrush.com
PressRush로 PR 캠페인을 강화하세요 미디어 연락처 데이터베이스, 미디어 목록, 홍보를 위한 언론인 검색
Postaga
postaga.com
효과적이고 간편하며 콜드 이메일 및 영업 홍보 플랫폼을 통해 더 많은 리드를 생성하고, 관계를 구축하고, 백링크를 확보하세요.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
온라인 PR의 효과를 알아보세요! 귀하의 브랜드에 대해 말하는 내용을 모니터링하고, 스토리를 만들고, 청중을 식별 및 참여시키고, 결과를 분석하십시오.