대안 - Moz
IONOS
ionos.com
계약서, 제품, 고객 데이터, 서비스 주문 또는 변경 등 전체 IONOS 세계에 액세스하세요. 이제 로그인이 비밀번호로 보호됩니다.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic의 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼을 사용하면 내장된 도구로 콘텐츠를 생성 및 맞춤화하고, 여러 소셜 미디어 페이지에 콘텐츠를 예약하고, 광고를 게재하고, 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi는 다양한 지역의 브랜드를 위한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, Anytime Fitness와 같은 기업이 모든 마케팅 채널에서 현지 고객과 소통할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Solocal
solocal.com
우리는 디지털 기술을 통해 기업의 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 디지털 감사를 통해 즉시 맞춤형 조언을 받아보세요.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
Mobal
mobal.io
모든 비즈니스 목록을 한 곳에서 손쉽게 관리하세요. 귀하의 업체 목록을 재미있고, 빠르고, 즐겁게 관리해 드립니다.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Gérez le marketing digital local de votre réseau d'enseigne depuis une plateforme : visibilité en ligne, publication, e-réputation et publicités locales.
iReview
ireview.com
iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the d...
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup은 지역 목록, 평판 관리, 소셜 미디어 관리라는 세 가지 접근 방식을 통해 브랜드의 온라인 존재감을 변화시킵니다. Synup을 사용하면 브랜드는 하나의 전체적인 대시보드에서 모든 위치와 미디어 채널에 걸쳐 관련성이 높고 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 콘텐츠를 제공할 수 있습니다. 이제 브랜드는 온라인 리뷰, 순위 및 참여도를 향상시키면서 모든 사업장 위치의 목록과 콘텐츠를 관리하고 최적화할 수 있습니다. Synup은 모든 온라인 프로필과 플랫폼을 마케팅 채널로 전환하여 ROI를 높입니다.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite를 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고, 더 빠르게 수익을 얻고, 시간을 절약하세요. 홈 서비스 및 소규모 사업주를 위한 간편한 기술입니다. 경험이 필요하지 않습니다.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity에서는 기업과 B2B 서비스 제공업체 간의 성공적인 관계를 구축하고 강화합니다. 오늘 다음 파트너를 찾아보세요!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
채널 마케팅 자동화를 통해 모든 분산 마케팅 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 플랫폼
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX는 가장 가까운 사업장 위치를 표시하여 검색부터 구매까지 참여를 유도합니다.