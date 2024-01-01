대안 - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
돈에 관한 모든 것을 위한 하나의 앱입니다. 일상적인 지출부터 저축과 투자를 통한 미래 계획에 이르기까지 Revolut는 귀하가 돈에서 더 많은 것을 얻을 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
강력하고 개인화된 도구가 모두 한곳에 있는 국경 없는 계정으로 비즈니스 재정을 궁극적으로 통제할 수 있습니다.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited는 빅토리아 주 멜버른에 본사를 둔 호주의 다국적 은행 및 금융 서비스 회사입니다. 자산 기준으로 호주에서 두 번째로 큰 은행이며 시가총액 기준으로는 네 번째로 큰 은행입니다.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited는 빅토리아 주 멜버른에 본사를 둔 호주의 다국적 은행 및 금융 서비스 회사입니다. 자산 기준으로 호주에서 두 번째로 큰 은행이며 시가총액 기준으로는 네 번째로 큰 은행입니다.
Holvi
holvi.com
자영업을 위한 올인원 계정입니다. 은행 업무, 송장 발행 및 장부 관리 - 새로운 비즈니스 신용카드도 제공됩니다. 모든 것이 한곳에 있으므로 중요한 일에 집중할 수 있습니다. 직장 생활이 단순화되었습니다.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
피도르. 간단히. 유연한. 디지털. 새로운 차원의 뱅킹. 지금 활동 보너스를 받으세요.
Lendio
lendio.com
Brock Blake와 Trent Miskin이 2011년에 설립한 유타 소재 Lendio(이전 Funding Universe)는 중소기업 소유자를 대상으로 하는 미국 내 무료 온라인 대출 시장입니다.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox는 최대 $150,000까지 비즈니스 자금 조달을 빠르고 쉽게 제공합니다. 당사의 신용 한도 및 기간 대출 옵션이 어떻게 귀하의 비즈니스 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 알아보세요.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch는 실수, 소송, 공격으로부터 스타트업을 보호하는 새로운 종류의 디지털 보험사입니다.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
유럽의 고성장 민간 기업의 주식을 구매하세요.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara는 모든 데이터 세트를 대화형으로 시각화하여 복잡한 데이터를 구성하고 이해하며 협업할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo의 간소화된 수표 처리 서비스는 모든 수표 처리, 인쇄 및 우편 발송 요구 사항을 충족하는 원스톱 소스입니다. 우리는 더 적은 노력과 서류 작업으로 관리 비용을 절감하고 운영 효율성을 향상시킬 수 있습니다. Checkflo는 수표 클라우드 소프트웨어를 통해 수표 지불, 배송 등을 관리, 추적 및 분석할 수 있는 회계사 친화적인 도구를 제공합니다. 보고서는 당사의 보안 클라이언트 포털에 접속하여 연중무휴 24시간 이용 가능합니다. Checkflo는 회사 로고를 추가하고 수표의 일부로 홍보 문구를 포함하여 일반 수표 결제...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago는 부동산과 스타트업에 대한 새로운 투자 방법과 독특한 투자 기회를 찾는 투자자들을 한자리에 모았습니다. Anaxago는 개인이 미래의 비즈니스에 직접 접근할 수 있도록 돕는 금융 모델 개발에 기여하고 있습니다. 저축의 일부를 창업 자금 조달에 할당함으로써 지역 사회는 경제 발전, 혁신 및 고용에 참여합니다.
Kriya
kriya.co
기밀 전체 원장 송장 할인 시설을 이용하세요. 모든 미결제 송장에 대해 보호되므로 정기적인 현금 흐름이 필요한 기업에 매우 적합합니다.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
야심 찬 유럽 기업과 전 세계 투자자를 연결하는 #디지털 #펀드레이징 분야의 북유럽 시장 리더입니다.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
성장하는 비즈니스를 위한 주문형 운전 자본. FundThrough는 사용하기 쉬운 온라인 자금 플랫폼을 통해 기업이 미지급 송장에서 자금에 즉시 액세스할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 자금 지원 범위는 사업 매출의 강도에 따라 500달러에서 200만 달러 이상입니다. 기업의 성장 주기에 관계없이 FundThrough는 중요한 현금 흐름 격차를 해소하는 데 도움을 줄 수 있습니다.
Hedonova
hedonova.io
헤도노바(Hedonova)는 SEC 규제 대체 투자 펀드로, 단순히 하나의 펀드에 투자함으로써 12개 이상의 이국적인 대체 자산 클래스에 투자할 수 있습니다. 우리의 투자 전문가는 와인, 예술, 스타트업, 암호화폐, 부동산 등과 같은 자산에 귀하의 돈을 할당합니다. 주식이 아닌 다양한 대체 투자를 위한 뮤추얼 펀드라고 생각하시면 됩니다.
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva는 모든 사람이 자신의 삶을 개선할 수 있는 권한을 갖는 재정적으로 포용적인 세상을 꿈꿉니다.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy는 유럽 최고의 엔드 투 엔드 M&A 플랫폼으로, 창업자와 기업 인수자가 단 30일 만에 인수를 완료할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 기업을 사고 파는 엔드투엔드 플랫폼입니다. Foundy는 창업자와 인수자가 기존 M&A 프로세스보다 최대 3배 더 빠르고 비용 효율적으로 인수를 완료할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
유럽 최고의 주식 크라우드 펀딩 사이트인 Seedrs를 통해 최고의 신규 스타트업 기업에 대한 온라인 투자 기회를 얻고 시드 및 엔젤 투자를 늘리세요.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker는 귀하의 비즈니스 방식에 맞춰 구축된 보험 중개 회사입니다. 최고의 브로커가 제공하는 최고 수준의 서비스와 함께 기술의 용이성을 누릴 수 있습니다.