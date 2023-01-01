대안 - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
우리의 임무는 세상을 더욱 생산적으로 만드는 것입니다. 이를 위해 우리는 작업, 문서, 목표, 채팅 등 모든 항목을 대체하는 하나의 앱을 만들었습니다.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc.는 기업을 위한 클라우드 기반 커뮤니케이션 및 협업 솔루션을 제공하는 미국의 상장 기업입니다. RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis와 CTO Vlad Vendrow는 1999년에 회사를 설립했습니다. RingCentral 투자자로는 Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby Yerramilli-Rao, Hermes Growth Partners 및 DAG...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
가상 서밋, 온라인 컨퍼런스, 하이브리드 이벤트를 위한 최적의 플랫폼을 찾아보세요. 맞춤형 경험을 통해 참여하도록 설계되었습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Whova
whova.com
대면, 하이브리드 및 가상 이벤트를 위한 올인원 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 이벤트 소프트웨어입니다. 우리 플랫폼은 모든 주최자, 마케팅 담당자, 전시자 및 참석자가 이벤트의 힘을 발휘할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
청중이 좋아할 웨비나를 주최하세요. 다운로드나 번거로움 없이 쉽고 사용자 정의 가능한 웨비나 소프트웨어를 사용할 준비가 되셨다면 집에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast는 매력적인 디지털 및 대면 이벤트를 손쉽게 호스팅하여 마케팅을 변화시키는 맞춤형 B2B 이벤트 플랫폼입니다. Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora 및 Mailchimp와 같은 회사의 수천 명의 기업 B2B 마케터는 Goldcast를 활용하여 참석률을 높이고, 매력적인 경험을 만들고, 이벤트 콘텐츠의 용도를 변경하고, 의도 데이터를 활용합니다. 진정한 청중 참여, 브랜드 개발 및 수익 성장을 위해 Goldcast로 이벤트를 향상시키십시오. 기본적인 이벤트를 넘어 웨비나, 제품 데모, 사고 리더십 패널, 직접 만찬...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
두통 없이 더욱 스마트하게 전시회 및 컨퍼런스를 진행하세요 Swapcard는 이벤트에서 더 높은 수익을 창출하기 위해 구축된 사용하기 쉬운 등록 및 참여 이벤트 플랫폼입니다.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
실제 수익을 창출하는 더 나은 이벤트를 구축하세요. 모든 이벤트는 어디서 발생하든 수익을 증대할 수 있는 기회입니다. 웨비나, 시청 파티, 데모, 컨퍼런스, 전환을 불러오는 대면 이벤트를 통해 단일 플랫폼에서 파이프라인의 우선순위를 정하세요.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit은 대규모로 선별된 소개를 지원하는 AI 기반 매치메이킹 SaaS 플랫폼입니다. 조직은 정기적이고 개인화된 1:1 또는 동료 그룹 연결을 선택하도록 선택한 청중을 원활하게 초대할 수 있으며 Orbiit은 모든 커뮤니케이션, 매칭, 일정 관리, 피드백 수집 및 분석을 처리합니다. Orbiit을 사용하는 주요 기업 및 커뮤니티(예: Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association 등)는 87 NPS, 참가자를 위한 실질적인 결과 및 이러한 연결에 대한 강력한 ROI를 보...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
이벤트 및 웹 세미나를 위한 통합 플랫폼. 탁월한 참석자 경험과 통찰력을 제공하는 여러 도구를 통합하여 이벤트 워크플로를 단순화하세요.