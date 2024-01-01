WebCatalog

Miden

Miden

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: miden.co

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Miden의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Miden is building a modern infrastructure that facilitates the launch of card programs and various financial products for businesses in Sub-Sahran Africa. Just by reducing integration time, card fraud, improving stability, and being customer focused we quickly rose to top 5 in TPV among card issuing Fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa within 8 months of launch.

웹사이트: miden.co

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Miden에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Teller

Teller

teller.org

Paxos

Paxos

paxos.com

TurboPass

TurboPass

turbopassreport.com

PLT4M

PLT4M

plt4m.com

Sajilo CV

Sajilo CV

sajilocv.com

Recruitee

Recruitee

recruitee.com

Paystack

Paystack

paystack.com

Greip

Greip

greip.io

Quartzy

Quartzy

quartzy.com

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

Macrometa

Macrometa

macrometa.com

Edgio

Edgio

edg.io

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.