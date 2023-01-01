대안 - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
PDF에서 대화형 플립북, 소셜 미디어 게시물, GIF 등을 만드세요. 여기에서 디지털 출판과 콘텐츠 마케팅 도구의 힘을 알아보세요!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio는 모든 틈새 시장이나 시장에서 비즈니스를 위해 콘텐츠 큐레이션 블로그와 소셜 미디어를 손쉽게 만들 수 있는 콘텐츠 검색 도구를 제공합니다.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 브랜드 인지도 및 트래픽을 높이는 소셜 미디어 마케팅 도구입니다. 우리는 마케팅 담당자를 위한 맞춤형 소셜 미디어 일정 자동화를 제공합니다.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
집중력을 유지하고, 프로젝트를 제때에 완료하고, 팀을 행복하게 만드는 데 도움이 되는 민첩한 마케팅 도구 제품군입니다. 지금 정리하세요.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
간단한 PDF를 전문적인 느낌의 매력적인 대화형 문서로 변환하고, 마케팅 도구를 관리하고, 파일을 분석하는 등의 작업을 수행하세요.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
온라인 청중을 늘리기 위한 웹사이트 도구입니다. 매력적인 고객 연결을 생성하는 데이터 솔루션입니다. 동의 관리 및 GDPR 준수를 위한 개인정보 보호 도구.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it을 통해 전문가와 기업은 콘텐츠 큐레이션 도구를 통해 콘텐츠를 조사하고 게시할 수 있습니다.
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola의 게시자와 광고주를 위한 관리 콘솔 앱
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief는 콘텐츠 마케팅을 수행하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 한곳에 담았습니다. 콘텐츠를 다중 채널로 구성, 구성 및 배포하세요.
Storyly
storyly.io
차세대 모바일 사용자 참여를 위한 누락된 부분입니다. Storyly는 스토리(현재 가장 흥미로운 대화형 전체 화면 콘텐츠 형식)를 모바일 앱과 웹사이트에 삽입하는 사용자 참여 플랫폼입니다.
Paper.li
paper.li
몇 분 만에 디지털 입지를 구축하세요. 매일 공유할 수 있는 콘텐츠를 제공해 드리겠습니다. 그리고 항상 신선한 웹사이트.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
모든 모바일 또는 웹 사이트 플랫폼에 대해 모바일 네이티브, 전체 화면, 몰입형 형식을 제공하는 사용자 참여를 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. StorifyMe를 사용하면 고객은 시청자의 참여를 유도하고 전환율을 높이며 수익을 높이는 고도로 개인화되고 시각적으로 뛰어난 대화형 스토리, Shorts, Snap 및 광고를 만들고 게시할 수 있습니다. StorifyMe 편집기는 사용하기 쉽고 직관적이며 스토리 생성 프로세스를 훨씬 쉽게 만들어주는 수많은 무료 및 사용자 정의 가능한 템플릿을 제공합니다. StorifyMe Stories를 모바일...
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag의 올인원 디지털 플랫폼을 사용하여 디지털 잡지, 카탈로그, 브로셔, 뉴스레터를 생성, 출판, 배포, 추적하고 수익을 창출하세요.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
더 많은 도달 범위, 더 적은 작업량. 오래된 콘텐츠 신디케이션 플랫폼과 부진한 캠페인에 비용을 낭비하지 마세요. The Juice는 참여하는 영업 및 마케팅 전문가로 구성된 청중과 함께 적시에 적절한 사람들에게 귀하의 콘텐츠를 제공합니다. The Juice에서 귀하의 콘텐츠를 배포하는 도달 범위와 반향을 찾아보세요.
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb은 강력하고 유연하며 사용하기 쉬운 채널 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼을 통해 IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform 및 Veeam과 같은 유명 기술 브랜드와 기타 성장하는 브랜드를 제공합니다. 1999년부터 StructuredWeb은 입증된 시장 진출 전략 및 세계적 수준의 서비스와 혁신적인 플랫폼을 결합하여 채널 중심 수요 창출을 가속화하고 파트너 참여를 강화하며 채널 수익을 증대하는 더 나은 방법을 제공했습니다.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop은 전자상거래 브랜드와 온라인 상점을 위한 소셜 커머스, 쇼핑 가능한 UGC 및 시각적 쇼핑 플랫폼으로, 제품에 태그를 지정하고 웹 사이트에 쇼핑 가능한 갤러리를 게시하여 사용자 생성 콘텐츠 또는 브랜드의 소셜 콘텐츠를 활성화하여 전환율을 높이고, 판매를 촉진하고, 소셜을 구축합니다. 신뢰, 참여, 원활한 쇼핑 경험을 제공합니다.
GetSocial
getsocial.io
공유의 80%는 복사-붙여넣기, 메시징 앱, 이메일을 통해 이루어집니다. GetSocial은 유기적인 소셜 트래픽을 늘리기 위해 30개 이상의 네트워크를 위한 고유한 소셜 위젯 조합, 다크 소셜을 포함한 공유 활동에 대한 자세한 분석, 게시를 자동화하는 도구 및 소셜 활동을 100% 추적하는 혁신적인 URL 단축기를 제공하여 이 문제를 해결합니다. 1번째 클릭. 다시는 트래픽 소스에 대해 의심하지 않을 것입니다! GetSocial은 콘텐츠 및 소셜 마케팅 담당자를 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다.
Brojure
brojure.com
가장 직관적인 시각적 스토리텔링 소프트웨어인 Brojure를 사용하여 매력적인 콘텐츠, 제안서, 프레젠테이션 등을 만드세요. Brojures 템플릿 디자인과 간단한 인터페이스를 사용하면 디자이너 없이도 브랜드와 고객을 위한 매력적인 시각적 스토리를 쉽게 만들고 공유하고 추적할 수 있습니다.
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley는 브랜드가 iPhone 비디오부터 전문 사진, 텍스트 리뷰에 이르기까지 모든 콘텐츠 전략을 확장하여 디지털 성과를 향상할 수 있도록 지원하는 소프트웨어 플랫폼입니다. 오늘날의 마케팅 환경에서 브랜드에는 그 어느 때보다 더 많은 콘텐츠가 필요합니다. 디지털 광고를 최적화하는 것, 이메일 마케팅 캠페인에서 훌륭한 콘텐츠를 제공하는지 확인하는 것, 소셜 채널에 지속적으로 게시하는 것, 웹사이트 콘텐츠를 새로 고치는 것 사이에는 따라잡아야 할 것이 많습니다. Cohley의 목표는 세계 최고의 브랜드가 검증된 제3자 제작자를 통...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence는 GTM 팀을 위한 소셜 증명을 자동화하여 검증된 사례 연구, 사용후기 및 통계를 몇 분 만에 생성하는 고객 음성 플랫폼입니다. UserEvidence는 설문 조사 및 제3자 리뷰를 사용하여 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 지속적으로 피드백을 수집하고 제품의 가치를 입증하는 고객 스토리 라이브러리를 만듭니다. Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai 및 Ramp와 같은 판도를 바꾸는 B2B 회사는 UserEvidence를 사용하여 규모에 맞는 진정한 고객 스토리를 만듭니다.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly의 콘텐츠 관리 엔진을 사용하면 조직은 적절한 콘텐츠를 적시에 적절한 사람에게 검색, 필터링 및 개인화할 수 있습니다.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service는 AI를 기반으로 하는 클라우드 기반 통합 고객 서비스 플랫폼으로, 30개 이상의 디지털, 소셜 및 음성 채널에서 원활한 고객 및 상담원 경험을 제공하고 실시간으로 실행 가능하고 확장 가능한 통찰력을 제공하므로 다른 포인트 솔루션이 필요하지 않습니다. Sprinklr 서비스 – - 고객 만족으로 이어지는 일관된 브랜드 경험을 위해 고객이 선호하는 채널에서 브랜드와 상호 작용할 수 있도록 합니다. - 통합/360 고객 보기로 상담원의 역량을 강화하고 AI의 힘으로 가장 관련성이 높은 응답을 추천하여 상담...
Storipress
storipress.com
편집 프로세스를 간소화하고 청중에 맞게 조정하는 최고의 콘텐츠 생성 및 관리 플랫폼입니다. 기본 칸반 및 달력 보기, 사이트 빌더, 수익 증대 통합 및 강력한 SEO 도구와 같은 기능을 갖춘 Storipress를 사용하면 청중을 위한 브랜드를 만들 수 있습니다.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO는 즉각적인 브랜딩, 분석 등을 통해 PDF, 프리젠테이션, 비디오 및 기타 콘텐츠를 대화형 웹 경험으로 변환합니다.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
콘텐츠 마케팅으로 수익을 가속화하세요 Pepper CMP는 마케팅 팀이 생성 AI와 전문 인재 네트워크를 통해 대규모로 빠르게 콘텐츠를 구상, 제작 및 배포할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite를 사용하여 마케팅 자료를 선별, 구성 및 배포하고 성과와 참여도를 실시간으로 추적하세요.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta는 성능을 위해 구축된 세계 최초의 다중 채널 수요측 플랫폼(DSP)인 Zemanta One을 제공합니다.
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent는 사용자가 다양한 플랫폼에서 선별된 콘텐츠를 검색, 공동 작업 및 배포함으로써 청중과 신뢰를 구축할 수 있도록 돕습니다.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword를 사용하면 브랜드는 신뢰를 구축하고 지속적인 관계를 구축하는 진정한 스토리를 쉽게 전달할 수 있습니다. 수상 경력에 빛나는 당사의 콘텐츠 마케팅 소프트웨어, 글로벌 인재 네트워크 및 서비스 제품군은 300개 이상의 세계 최고 브랜드의 비즈니스 성장을 촉진합니다.