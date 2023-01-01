대안 - Metrikal
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai(이전 App Annie)는 앱 분석 데이터를 위한 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼과 도구를 제공합니다. 우리와 함께 앱 비즈니스의 모든 단계를 보다 효율적으로 운영해 보세요.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak은 간단한 인터페이스로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공함으로써 세계에서 가장 인기 있는 앱과 게임의 성장을 촉진합니다. → 무료로 사용해 보세요!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ 최고의 앱 검토 관리 및 ASO 도구. 피드백을 분석하고, 평점을 관리하고, 리뷰에 응답하고, App Store, Google Play, Amazon의 자연적 다운로드를 늘리세요.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
앱 성장을 촉진하는 데이터 Sensor Tower는 데이터와 통찰력을 제공합니다. 모바일 앱 생태계를 마스터하는 데 필요합니다.
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar는 유기적 및 유료 앱 사용자 확보에 중점을 두고 있으며 앱 스토어 마케팅을 위해 셀프 서비스 도구와 관리 서비스를 결합할 수 있습니다. 스스로 또는 전문가의 지원을 받아 더 빠르게 성장할 수 있습니다. App Radar의 국제팀은 이미 세계에서 가장 성공적인 모바일 회사인 iTranslate, Kolibri Games, Wargaming과 같은 고객을 위해 1억 건 이상의 다운로드를 달성하는 데 도움을 주었습니다.
Adjust
adjust.com
간편한 모바일 측정: adjust는 모든 마케팅 활동을 하나의 강력한 플랫폼으로 통합하여 비즈니스 확장에 필요한 통찰력을 제공합니다.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics는 앱 개발자와 마케팅 담당자가 앱 스토어에서 앱의 가시성과 성능을 향상시킬 수 있도록 설계된 포괄적인 ASO 도구입니다. 키워드 조사 및 추적, 경쟁사 분석, 앱 스토어 목록 최적화와 같은 강력한 기능을 갖춘 Applytics는 사용자가 검색 가능성을 높이고 다운로드를 늘리기 위해 데이터 기반 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다.
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics는 앱 성능을 향상하고 앱의 유기적 다운로드를 늘리기 위한 ASO 서비스입니다. Asolytics 도구를 사용하면 앱 소유자는 앱 가시성을 강화하고 수익을 극대화할 수 있습니다.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk는 귀하의 팀에 세계적 수준의 App Store 최적화, 리뷰에 대한 답변 자동화, App Store 및 Google Play의 경쟁사 조사 도구를 제공합니다.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
Apple Search Ads 최적화, 앱 출시, A/B 테스트, ASO 및 완전 관리형 앱 성장을 위한 제품 및 서비스 생태계입니다.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction은 최고의 모바일 UA 최적화 플랫폼입니다! 공식 Apple Search Ads 파트너로서 데이터 기반 인텔리전스 도구를 통해 모바일 앱의 성장을 촉진합니다. MobileAction은 고객 확보, 유지 및 참여에 필수적인 동적 모바일 환경에 대한 포괄적인 이해를 제공합니다. 이는 앱 성장 마케팅 담당자와 소유자가 전략을 동원하고, 로드맵을 조정하고, 미개척 시장에 진출하고, ROI를 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 우리의 솔루션은 앱 소유자, 사용자 확보 관리자 및 앱 성장 전문가가 모바일 산업의 복잡한 문제를 해결...