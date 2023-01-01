대안 - Mention Me
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence는 GTM 팀을 위한 소셜 증명을 자동화하여 검증된 사례 연구, 사용후기 및 통계를 몇 분 만에 생성하는 고객 음성 플랫폼입니다. UserEvidence는 설문 조사 및 제3자 리뷰를 사용하여 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 지속적으로 피드백을 수집하고 제품의 가치를 입증하는 고객 스토리 라이브러리를 만듭니다. Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai 및 Ramp와 같은 판도를 바꾸는 B2B 회사는 UserEvidence를 사용하여 규모에 맞는 진정한 고객 스토리를 만듭니다.