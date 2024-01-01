Marvia is a SaaS-based Local Marketing Automation platform. This software simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and enables organizations to centrally control their marketing materials while customizing and publishing them on a local level. Organize, customize and distribute your marketing content with ease and maximize results with Marvia. Marvia offers a comprehensive one-stop-solution that enables organizations to organize, customize, and distribute branded materials seamlessly across their entire network. Equipped with a suite of powerful features, including a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, dynamic templates, marketing shop, and the recently launched Template Studio, Marvia streamlines repetitive tasks and delivers substantial time and cost savings for brands. Marvia is the go-to choice for numerous esteemed brands in over 90 countries, such as Domino's Pizza, KidStrong, Steve Madden, ZEISS, Pedego, Boston Pizza, and Toyota.

