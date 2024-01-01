Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Mapotic의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data inputs. Simplifying location data work and enabling engaging map visualizations, Mapotic powers companies to create applications their users love.

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Mapotic에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

