Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Mapify IoT

Mapify IoT

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: mapify.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Mapify IoT의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems with a simple, low-code SaaS platform. It’s easy but powerful, Ingest > Process > Visualize > Take action!

카테고리:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

웹사이트: mapify.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Mapify IoT에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

관련 추천 사항

Zambah

Zambah

zambah.com

Ditto

Ditto

ditto.live

Atlas

Atlas

atlas.co

Glympse

Glympse

corp.glympse.com

Kinetica

Kinetica

kinetica.com

Sheeter.ai

Sheeter.ai

sheeter.ai

Brandintellé

Brandintellé

brandintelle.com

MangoApps

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

GeoPlatform.gov

GeoPlatform.gov

geoplatform.gov

Apicbase

Apicbase

apicbase.com

Caden AI

Caden AI

trycaden.com

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.