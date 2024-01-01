Mapify IoT

Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems with a simple, low-code SaaS platform. It’s easy but powerful, Ingest > Process > Visualize > Take action!

