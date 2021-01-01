대안 - mails.ai
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp는 미국의 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼이자 이메일 마케팅 서비스입니다. 이 플랫폼은 2001년 Ben Chestnut과 Mark Armstrong이 설립한 미국 회사인 Rocket Science Group의 운영업체이며 나중에 Dan Kurzius가 합류합니다. "가장 인기 있는 e-카드 캐릭터의 이름을 딴 Mailchimp는 2001년에 출시되었으며 몇 년 동안 사이드 프로젝트로 유지되어 한 달에 수천 달러를 벌었습니다." Mailchimp는 유료 서비스로 시작하여 2009년에 프리미엄 옵션을 추가했습니다. 1년 이내에 ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo(이전 Sendinblue)는 귀하의 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 이메일, SMS, 채팅 등을 통해 고객 관계를 구축하세요. 필요할 때 필요한 도구를 사용하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc.는 매사추세츠주 월섬에 본사를 두고 있으며 콜로라도주 러브랜드에 추가 사무실을 두고 있는 온라인 마케팅 회사입니다. 그리고 뉴욕, 뉴욕. 이 회사는 1995년에 설립되었으며 이후 2015년에 Endurance International에 매각되었습니다.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
자동화, 랜딩 페이지, 설문조사 등의 기능을 사용하여 고급 이메일 마케팅 캠페인을 만드세요. 14일 평가판으로 프리미엄 기능을 무료로 이용해 보세요!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid(Twilio SendGrid라고도 함)는 콜로라도주 덴버에 소재한 거래 및 마케팅 이메일용 고객 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 이 회사는 2009년 Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez 및 Tim Jenkins에 의해 설립되었으며 Techstars 액셀러레이터 프로그램을 통해 인큐베이션되었습니다. 2017년 현재 SendGrid는 8,100만 달러 이상을 모금했으며 콜로라도주 덴버에 사무실을 두고 있습니다. 볼더, 콜로라도; 캘리포니아주 어바인; 캘리포니아주 레드우드 시티; 이 회사는 2017년 11월 16일...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
이메일 샘플을 고객에게 전달하기 전에 검사하고 디버깅하세요.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
이메일, 웹 푸시 알림, SMS, Viber 등 마케팅을 자동화하고 모든 전달 채널을 하나의 플랫폼에 결합하세요. © 2021
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
잊을 수 없는 이메일 마케팅으로 성과를 높이세요. Campaign Monitor의 간단한 이메일 마케팅 및 자동화 도구를 사용하면 청중과 연결하는 것이 그 어느 때보다 쉬워졌습니다.
Emma
myemma.com
쉽고, 함께 일할 수 있는 기본적으로 가장 친한 친구 이메일 마케팅입니다. 가장 친한 친구는 관계를 쉽게 만듭니다. 그들은 당신을 응원하고 어려울 때 나타납니다. 이것이 바로 Emma가 하는 일입니다. 바로 이메일을 위한 것입니다.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
거래 이메일 서비스: 즉시 배송 보장 귀하의 거래 이메일에는 중요한 정보가 담겨 있습니다. ZeptoMail은 이러한 중요한 이메일을 즉시 전달하는 안정적이고 안전한 서비스입니다. 고속 배송과 뛰어난 받은 편지함 배치를 통해 ZeptoMail은 더 이상 고객을 기다리게 하지 않아도 된다는 것을 의미합니다.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation(opentext라고도 함)은 EIM(기업 정보 관리) 소프트웨어를 개발 및 판매하는 캐나다 회사입니다. 캐나다 온타리오 주 워털루에 본사를 둔 OpenText는 2014년 현재 캐나다 최대 소프트웨어 회사이며 캐나다 100대 고용주 중 하나로 인정받고 있습니다. 2016년 Mediacorp Canada Inc. OpenText 소프트웨어 애플리케이션은 대기업, 정부 기관 및 전문 서비스 회사의 콘텐츠 또는 구조화되지 않은 데이터를 관리합니다. OpenText는 대용량 콘텐츠 관리, 규제 요구 사...
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
세계 최초의 예측 이메일 인텔리전스 플랫폼으로, 전례 없는 데이터 가시성을 통해 브랜드가 이메일 성능을 예측하고 최적화할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus는 이메일 마케팅 담당자가 보다 효율적으로 작업하고 비용이 많이 드는 오류를 포착하며 캠페인 성과를 가속화하도록 돕습니다.
Levitate
levitate.ai
우리의 행복 플랫폼은 진정한 커뮤니케이션 도구, 전담 성공 전문가 및 AI를 결합하여 지속적인 관계 구축을 돕습니다.
MailReach
mailreach.co
스팸이 쌓이는 것을 방지하는 최고의 이메일 준비 서비스입니다. 자동 조종 장치에서 이메일에 대한 긍정적이고 현실적인 참여를 생성하여 이메일 평판을 높이는 이메일 준비 서비스인 MailReach를 만나보세요.
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
차가운 이메일을 스팸으로 보내는 것을 중지하세요. Warmup Inbox는 서로 대화하는 받은 편지함 네트워크를 통해 이메일 전송 평판을 자동으로 높이는 이메일 준비 서비스입니다.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
멋진 기술과 진심으로 배려하는 사람들이 함께하는 이메일 검증 및 검증 서비스입니다. 가장 사용하기 쉬우면서도 가장 강력합니다.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp은 강력한 이메일 마케팅 도구와 전자 상거래, CRM 및 CMS 시스템용 SMTP 릴레이 및 플러그인을 결합한 완벽한 이메일 및 SMS 전달 솔루션입니다.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital의 올인원 플랫폼을 사용하여 이메일, SMS, 소셜, 푸시 알림 및 랜딩 페이지를 통해 연락처를 참여시키는 마케팅 자동화를 만드는 방법을 알아보세요.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento는 강력한 이메일 및 SMS 마케팅 자동화 기능을 갖춘 온라인 비즈니스를 위해 만들어진 강력한 메시징 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller는 채용 담당자가 이메일을 찾고 이메일 시퀀스를 보내 후보자를 찾고 연락할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ는 귀하의 미디어 관계를 변화시킬 것입니다. 한 곳에서 미디어 목록을 작성하고, 보도 자료를 배포하고, 스토리를 발표하고, 보도 자료 보고서를 읽을 수 있습니다. 뉴스를 즉각적이고 번거롭지 않게 공유할 수 있습니다.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
바쁜 창업자를 위한 간단한 이메일 마케팅. Maildroppa는 새로운 것을 구축하려는 스타트업을 위한 배우기 쉬운 도구입니다. 청중과 소통하고 성장할 수 있는 가장 간단한 방법입니다.
Emercury
emercury.net
더 많은 이메일 리드를 고객으로 전환 마케팅 담당자가 고객에게 도달하고, 전환하고, 유지하기 위해 사용하는 이메일 마케팅 플랫폼을 알아보세요.
Warmbase
warmbase.io
Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverabi...
GoCustomer
gocustomer.ai
Redefining Customer Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Emails. Propel your marketing with our unique AI blend for customer acquisition, retention, and beyond.
InboxIgniter
inboxigniter.com
InboxIgniter.com is a revolutionary email warmup tool. You can simply connect your mailbox you want to run outreach campaigns with and the tool will take care of everything by itself. Inboxigniter is an AI-powered email warmup tool that works by taking care of industries, business niches, languages ...
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to...
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews는 측정과 개선의 지속적인 주기 속에서 전반적인 전략 정의부터 단일 활동 및 캠페인 실행에 이르기까지 Journey Design을 거쳐 Customer Journey를 관리하고 고객 가치를 향상시키기 위한 원스톱 쇼핑 솔루션입니다. Magnews는 마케팅 및 영업 팀이 협력하여 고객을 확보, 전환, 성장, 참여 및 재활성화하고 브랜드 가치를 높일 수 있도록 지원합니다.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox는 기업이 보낸 사람의 평판을 높이고 이메일이 받은 편지함에 도착할 가능성을 높이는 데 도움이 되는 이메일 준비 도구입니다. 다양한 간격으로 이메일을 보내고 받고, 이메일을 열고 답장하고, 이메일을 중요하고 별표로 표시하는 등 인간적인 방식으로 받은 편지함과 상호 작용하여 작동합니다. 이는 이메일 서비스 제공업체(ESP)와의 신뢰를 구축하고 귀하의 계정이 활성화되어 있고 참여하고 있음을 보여주는 데 도움이 됩니다. 결과적으로 ESP는 귀하의 이메일을 받은 편지함으로 전달할 가능성이 더 높아 이메일 전달 가능성이 향...
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
이메일은 우리가 하는 일입니다. 귀하의 메시지가 제대로 전달되는지 확인하는 것이 우리의 최우선 과제입니다. 그리고 특별한 서비스는 우리의 약속입니다. 우리는 귀하의 이메일을 쉽고 안정적으로 전달하는 기술과 과학을 완성하는 데 15년 넘게 노력해 왔습니다. 귀하의 비즈니스 규모나 복잡성에 관계없이 당사는 귀하의 이메일 성공을 극대화하는 데 사용할 수 있는 기술, 보고 및 지원 리소스를 보유하고 있습니다. 간단하고 두통 없는 경험을 찾고 계십니까? 우리는 기능이 풍부한 발신 메일 전송 솔루션, 사용하기 쉬운 대시보드 인터페이스, 훨씬 ...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow는 발신자 평판과 받은 편지함 배치를 최적화합니다. Allegrow를 마케팅 자동화/판매 참여 시스템과 함께 사용하면 스팸 폴더나 집중되지 않은 폴더가 아닌 우선 받은 편지함에 도달하는 이메일의 비율을 높일 수 있습니다.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo 이메일 마케팅 소프트웨어는 최적의 성능과 확장성을 위해 제작되었습니다. 강력한 고객 유지, 라이프사이클, 전환을 경험해 보세요.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud의 고객 참여 및 경험 플랫폼(이전 Netcore Smartech)은 마케터, 성장 및 제품 관리자가 여러 접점에서 고객과 강력한 대화를 추진할 수 있도록 지원하는 원스톱 성장 플랫폼입니다. AI/ML의 힘을 바탕으로 Netcore Cloud는 웹사이트 및 모바일 앱 브랜드가 옴니채널 성장을 촉진할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 플랫폼은 다음을 제공합니다. - 온라인 및 오프라인 채널 모두에서 사용자 데이터를 연결하여 실행 가능한 통합 고객 프로필. - 실시간 보고 및 제품 분석을 통해 적시에 적절한 사용자 세그먼트...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
현재 SAP 계열사인 Emarsys는 비즈니스 성과를 가속화하기 위해 구축된 유일한 옴니채널 고객 참여 플랫폼을 통해 디지털 마케팅 리더와 비즈니스 소유자의 역량을 강화합니다. 업계 전반의 선도적인 브랜드로부터 크라우드소싱된 검증된 옴니채널 고객 참여 전략을 통해 원하는 비즈니스 결과를 신속하게 조정함으로써 당사의 플랫폼을 통해 가치 창출 시간을 가속화하고 탁월한 일대일 경험을 제공하며 측정 가능한 결과를 빠르게 생성할 수 있습니다. Emarsys는 전 세계 1,500개 이상의 고객이 선택한 플랫폼입니다. Emarsys를 신뢰하여 ...
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
대규모의 AI 기반 콜드 아웃리치 콜드 아웃리치를 보내고 계십니까? 그렇다면 계속 읽으십시오. 당신이 우리와 같다면 아마도 현재의 콜드 아웃리치 자동화 도구가 만족스럽지 않을 것입니다. 너무 비싼. 수동 작업이 많습니다. 전달성이 좋지 않습니다. 우리는 그것을 바꾸는 임무를 수행하고 있습니다. 우리가 제공하는 내용은 다음과 같습니다. - 무제한 이메일 받은 편지함에서 캠페인 보내기(예. 추가 이메일 계정 연결에 대해서는 비용이 청구되지 않습니다.) - 모든 계정에 대한 무제한 워밍업 - 내장된 잠재 고객 이메일 확인 - 내장된 잠재...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
콜드 이메일 템플릿에 작별 인사를 하고 프로그래밍 방식의 콜드 이메일 홍보를 시작하세요! Salesforge는 이메일 전달 가능성을 보호하면서 콜드 이메일 홍보를 대규모로 개인화해야 하는 요구 사항을 해결함으로써 모든 영업 팀이 목표를 달성할 수 있는 가장 높은 확률을 제공하는 올인원 영업 실행 슈퍼 앱입니다. 중요한 영업 활동을 결정하기 위한 기계 학습을 통해 모든 언어로 메시징을 강화하고 다양한 영업 포인트 솔루션의 필요성을 없애 탁월한 전환율을 유도합니다.
Reoon
reoon.com
수동 작업을 자동화하여 비즈니스 효율성을 높입니다. Reoon은 귀하의 비즈니스를 지원하는 최고의 소프트웨어 솔루션과 전문 도구를 제공합니다.
InboxAlly
inboxally.com
받은 편지함에 들어가 스팸 폴더에 들어가지 마세요. 클라이언트가 공개율과 ROI를 향상시키는 데 도움이 되는 이메일 전달성 소프트웨어입니다.
SMTP.com
smtp.com
SMTP.com은 대용량 이메일을 쉽게 보내고 추적할 수 있는 프리미엄 이메일 전달 및 이메일 릴레이 솔루션입니다.
Warmy
warmy.io
이메일 채널을 안정적으로 만들기 위한 이메일 전달성을 위한 자동 올인원 도구입니다. 최첨단 AI 자동 프로세스를 사용하여 이메일 전달 가능성이 가장 높은 이메일 마케팅 캠페인을 위한 메일박스가 준비되어 있습니다.
Nureply
nureply.com
고급 AI를 사용하는 콜드 이메일 소프트웨어는 몇 초 만에 이메일 개인화를 생성하고 콘텐츠를 다시 작성하며 이메일을 보냅니다. Nureply로 더 많은 매출과 수익을 창출하세요.
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
전환이 충분하지 않습니까? 모든 업계에서 최고의 이메일 흐름 아이디어를 사용하여 리드를 유치, 육성하고 유료 고객으로 전환하세요.