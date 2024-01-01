MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects them from unnecessary digital noise with smart notifications making the experience of using your product even more delightful.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: magicbell.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 MagicBell에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.