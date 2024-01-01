Loop54
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
