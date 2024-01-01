Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: loop54.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Loop54에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.