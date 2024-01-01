Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assistant to organize email and plan travel * a scribe to transcribe medical notes * a chatbot to automate customer support * or a custom solution for your business function and teams... There's a Lindy for you. And if there's not, you can build a purpose-built AI agent in minutes, without a line of code.

