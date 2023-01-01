대안 - Lifesight
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho의 온라인 생산성 도구 및 SaaS 애플리케이션 제품군을 사용하여 전체 비즈니스를 운영하세요. 전 세계적으로 5천만 명 이상의 사용자가 우리를 신뢰합니다. 우리의 영원히 무료 플랜을 사용해 보세요!
Miro
miro.com
Miro는 디지털 메모지를 사용한 브레인스토밍부터 민첩한 워크플로우 계획 및 관리에 이르기까지 분산된 팀이 효과적으로 함께 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 온라인 협업 화이트보드 플랫폼입니다.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign은 일리노이주 시카고에 본사를 둔 중소기업을 위한 클라우드 소프트웨어 플랫폼입니다. 이 회사는 이메일 마케팅, 마케팅 자동화, 영업 자동화 및 CRM 범주를 결합한 고객 경험 자동화(CXA)용 소프트웨어를 제공합니다.
CallRail
callrail.com
전화 통화 및 웹 양식에 대한 추적 및 분석. PPC, SEO 및 오프라인 광고 캠페인에서 마케팅을 최적화하고 ROI를 높이세요.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc.는 매사추세츠주 월섬에 본사를 두고 있으며 콜로라도주 러브랜드에 추가 사무실을 두고 있는 온라인 마케팅 회사입니다. 그리고 뉴욕, 뉴욕. 이 회사는 1995년에 설립되었으며 이후 2015년에 Endurance International에 매각되었습니다.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus는 영업, 마케팅 및 지원 팀이 단일 인터페이스에서 하나로 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 통합 CX 플랫폼입니다.
BL.INK
bl.ink
엔터프라이즈 링크 관리. 글로벌 팀이 모든 참여를 개선하고 데이터를 보호하며 모든 클릭에 자신감을 가질 수 있도록 협업, 규정 준수 및 창의성을 제공합니다.
TheyDo
theydo.io
고객 중심으로 문제를 해결하는 디지털 디자인 씽킹(Digital Design Thinking) 규모에 맞게 검증된 방법을 사용하여 비즈니스를 혁신하여 획기적인 혁신을 이루십시오.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode는 최고의 QR 코드 메이커입니다. 개인 정보 보호 및 데이터가 보장되는 로고, 색상 및 디자인이 모두 무료로 포함되어 있습니다. 지금 고품질 인쇄 파일을 다운로드하세요.
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 세계 최고의 파트너십 자동화 솔루션은 진정한 기하급수적 성장에 도달하는 모든 파트너십 채널을 검색, 관리, 보호, 최적화합니다.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe는 공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀을 포함하는 URL 단축기입니다. 강력한 브랜드 링크를 만들고 최대 34% 더 많은 클릭수를 얻으세요.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch는 영국 브라이튼에 본사를 둔 디지털 소비자 정보 회사입니다. Brandwatch는 Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews 및 BuzzSumo 등 6가지 제품을 판매합니다. Brandwatch Consumer Research는 "셀프 서비스 애플리케이션" 또는 서비스형 소프트웨어로, 기업에 정보를 제공하기 위해 소셜 미디어 데이터를 보관하고 특정 세그먼트를 추적하여 브랜드의 온라인 존재를 분석할 수 있는 수단을 제공합니다. 이 도구의 적용 범위에는 블로그,...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale은 사용하는 모든 도구의 측정항목을 주머니에 중앙 집중화합니다. 우리는 단순화하고 정보를 제공하며 시간을 절약합니다!
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
엔드 투 엔드 SaaS 분석. HockeyStack은 마케팅, 제품, 수익 및 판매 데이터를 통합하여 캠페인의 LTV 또는 각 마케팅 채널의 이탈률과 같은 숨겨진 통찰력을 찾아내는 SaaS 분석 도구입니다. 설정이 없습니다. 코드가 없습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus를 사용하면 어디에 있든 적절한 대상에게 개인화된 메시지를 전달할 수 있습니다.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
세계에서 가장 완벽한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼으로 수익, 전환, 참여를 향상하세요.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai는 데이터 사일로 전반에 통합되어 실행 가능하고 개인정보 보호를 준수하는 AI 기반 통찰력을 제공하는 엔드투엔드 마케팅 분석 및 속성 플랫폼입니다. 지금 시도해보세요!
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero는 기업이 고객의 제품 사용을 이해하고 상태를 평가하도록 돕고 고객 경험을 관리하고 자동화할 수 있는 수단을 기업에 제공하는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution은 귀하가 광고에 지출한 금액, 어떤 고객이 광고를 통해 유입되었는지, 귀하에게서 무엇을 구매하는지 추적합니다.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROI를 입증하세요. 전환율을 높이세요. 수익 창출. 모든 온라인 및 오프라인 리드를 추적하고 이를 유도하는 캠페인이 정확히 무엇인지 파악하세요.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
중견기업 및 엔터프라이즈 B2B 기업을 위한 최고의 ABM 소프트웨어입니다. 진정한 엔드투엔드 계정 기반 마케팅 회사에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven의 마케팅 분석 소프트웨어는 마케팅 담당자가 ROI를 입증하고 18개의 통합 디지털 및 소셜 채널에서 결과를 개선하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia는 오픈 소스 웹 콘텐츠 관리 플랫폼 Drupal에 엔터프라이즈 제품, 서비스 및 기술 지원을 제공하기 위해 Dries Buytaert와 Jay Batson이 공동 설립한 서비스형 소프트웨어 회사입니다.
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
AdRoll
adroll.com
AdRoll의 AI 기반 마케팅 소프트웨어를 사용하면 정교한 잠재고객 타겟팅, 교차 채널 참여, 고급 측정 및 기여를 모두 한 곳에서 얻을 수 있습니다. AdRoll의 성장 플랫폼을 통해 고객이 좋아하는 브랜드를 구축하고 더 많은 방문자를 고객으로 전환하며 고객 충성도를 높이세요.
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai는 모든 웹사이트 방문자의 구매 확률과 미래 수익을 예측하고 이러한 예측을 다음과 같이 바꾸는 개인 정보 보호 친화적인 웹사이트 방문자 및 인바운드 리드 스코어링 플랫폼입니다. - 수익을 극대화하는 광고 대상 및 합성 전환(스마트 입찰 최적화 신호)( 리드가 아님) 마케팅 비용 낭비 제거 - 다양한 채널, 대상 및 광고 크리에이티브에서 생성된 실제 트래픽 품질에 대한 즉각적인 통찰력 - 영업 팀이 더 많은 파이프라인을 생성하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는 데 도움이 되는 리드 및 잠재 고객 점수.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento는 강력한 이메일 및 SMS 마케팅 자동화 기능을 갖춘 온라인 비즈니스를 위해 만들어진 강력한 메시징 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Quantcast
quantcast.com
우리는 오픈 인터넷 광고에 대해 완전히 새로운 접근 방식을 취하고 있습니다.
GWI
gwi.com
GWI가 제공하는 주문형 소비자 조사. 손끝에서 전 세계 소비자 데이터를 통해 청중을 즉시 이해하세요.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
마케팅 대행사 및 고객을 위한 리드 추적 최고의 PPC 및 SEO 전문가가 신뢰하는 유일한 리드 추적 및 보고 소프트웨어로 고객 가치를 높일 수 있습니다.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
Act-On
act-on.com
현대 비즈니스의 실제 요구 사항을 충족하도록 구축된 B2B, B2C 및 이메일 마케팅을 전문으로 하는 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource는 통화 추적, 리드 관리 및 비즈니스 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더입니다. 마케팅 비용을 극대화하고 측정된 결과를 얻으세요.
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle은 모든 마케팅 담당자와 광고주가 사용할 수 있는 디지털 광고 소프트웨어입니다. 우리는 디지털 광고를 쉽고 간단하게 만듭니다. 여기에서 자세히 알아보세요!
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...