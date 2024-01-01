LEADx

LEADx

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: leadx.org

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 LEADx의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.
카테고리:
Productivity
Leadership Training Companies

웹사이트: leadx.org

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 LEADx에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Qtrainers

Qtrainers

qtrainers.com

Launch 360

Launch 360

launch-360.com

JourneyLab

JourneyLab

journeylab.io

Coachello

Coachello

coachello.io

Lingo Live

Lingo Live

lingolive.com

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

관련 추천 사항

Strive

Strive

strive.co

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

PatPat360

PatPat360

patpat360.com

Udacity

Udacity

udacity.com

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Prodoscore

Prodoscore

prodoscore.com

InPowered

InPowered

inpowered.ai

PropelPosts

PropelPosts

propelposts.com

Zime AI

Zime AI

zime.ai

CustomInsight

CustomInsight

custominsight.com

Multilings

Multilings

multilings.com

Expert.ai Developer

Expert.ai Developer

developer.expert.ai

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.