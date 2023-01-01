대안 - Leadspace
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach Sales Engagement Platform은 효율적이고 효과적으로 잠재 고객의 참여를 유도하여 더 많은 파이프라인을 추진하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지금 데모를 요청하세요.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo는 워크플로우 내에 인텔리전스를 내장하여 성장 전략을 실행, 분석 및 개선하는 데 도움을 주는 데이터 우선 참여 플랫폼입니다.
CallRail
callrail.com
전화 통화 및 웹 양식에 대한 추적 및 분석. PPC, SEO 및 오프라인 광고 캠페인에서 마케팅을 최적화하고 ROI를 높이세요.
Gong.io
gong.io
영업 리더가 어떻게 Revenue Intelligence를 사용하여 담당자 성공률을 높이고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는지 알아보세요. 귀하와 같은 수익 전문가들이 1위로 선정했습니다. 데모를 예약하세요.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
회의를 녹음하고, 기록하고, 검색하세요! Zoom, GMeet, Teams, Webex 등에 대한 자동 회의 메모입니다.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft는 B2B 판매자가 더 빨리 "예"를 달성할 수 있도록 돕는 최고의 판매 참여 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 오늘날 최고의 CRM과 통합하여 귀하의 데이터를 돈으로 바꿔줍니다.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay는 성장하는 기업이 웹 방문자의 참여를 유도하고 행복한 고객으로 전환할 수 있는 저렴한 올인원 마케팅, 판매, 지원 및 무료 CRM 소프트웨어입니다.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 영업 지원 플랫폼은 업계 최고의 교육 및 코칭 소프트웨어와 혁신적인 콘텐츠 솔루션을 통합하여 매출 증대를 촉진합니다.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
모든 상호작용을 중요하게 만드세요. Chorus의 대화 인텔리전스 AI는 모든 대화에 스토리의 힘을 더해줍니다.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io는 매일 사용하는 도구를 연결하기 위한 가장 진보된 통합 플랫폼입니다. 시각적 작업 흐름 편집기를 사용하여 프로세스를 쉽게 간소화하세요. 클릭 또는 코드로 구축하세요.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware는 영업 전문가에게 잠재 고객 발굴, 회의 예약 및 후속 조치에 필요한 모든 것을 제공하는 Outlook 및 Gmail용 추가 기능입니다.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply는 다중 채널 지원을 자동화하고 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 영업 참여 플랫폼으로, 더 많은 리드를 생성하고 신규 고객을 확보하며 수익을 더 빠르게 늘릴 수 있습니다.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell은 빠른 온보딩, 강력한 보고 및 100% 무료 지원을 통해 영업 담당자가 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕는 사용자 친화적인 영업 자동화 CRM입니다.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard는 온타리오 주 키치너에 본사를 두고 비디오 성능을 호스팅하고 분석하는 소프트웨어를 만드는 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 회사는 2010년 5월에 설립되었습니다.
Allego
allego.com
가상 학습 및 지원 솔루션 시장의 선두주자입니다. 오늘날의 분산된 팀을 위해 구축된 모바일 플랫폼으로 조직을 변화시키세요.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
우리는 바쁜 업무를 없애고 진정한 참여를 가능하게 합니다. Gmail에서 직접 AE 및 CSM의 생산성을 높이세요. 데모를 요청하세요.
Uptics
uptics.io
원격 및 내부 영업팀이 손쉽게 아웃바운드 캠페인을 시작하고, 인바운드 리드를 육성하고, 거래 파이프라인을 구성하고, 최고 수익을 창출할 수 있는 올인원 영업 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus를 사용하면 어디에 있든 적절한 대상에게 개인화된 메시지를 전달할 수 있습니다.
Balto
balto.ai
AI로 구동되는 컨택센터를 위한 최고의 실시간 안내 플랫폼입니다. 상담원이 통화할 때마다 올바른 말을 할 수 있도록 도와주세요.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper의 고급 일정 관리 소프트웨어는 B2B 수익 팀이 전환율을 두 배로 높이고, 고객 만족도를 높이며, 새로운 수준의 생산성에 도달하도록 돕습니다.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROI를 입증하세요. 전환율을 높이세요. 수익 창출. 모든 온라인 및 오프라인 리드를 추적하고 이를 유도하는 캠페인이 정확히 무엇인지 파악하세요.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
팀의 수익을 극대화하세요. 대화 인텔리전스를 통해 영업팀의 잠재력을 활용하여 수익을 창출하세요.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
당사의 B2B 영업 인텔리전스 플랫폼은 영업 및 마케팅 팀이 더 많은 판매를 할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 의도 데이터, B2B 데이터베이스, 웹 방문자 ID 및 이메일 추적.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks는 마케팅 담당자가 소비자 선택을 존중하면서 수익을 늘릴 수 있는 클라우드 기반 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc.는 2003년에 설립되어 300명 이상의 직원을 두고 있는 시애틀 기반의 공개 회사입니다. Marchex는 B2B 통화 및 대화 분석 회사입니다. 인공지능과 머신러닝을 활용해 기업과 고객 간 대화 데이터를 분석하는 데 특화돼 있다. Marchex는 전화, SMS, 메시징 및 채팅을 통해 고객 경험을 개선하기 위해 비즈니스에 "실행 가능한 통찰력"을 제공합니다.
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
Generative AI의 힘을 활용해 보세요. 고객 대화와 팀 성과를 분석하여 숨겨진 통찰력을 발굴하고 기회를 포착하며 위험을 완화하세요.
Attention
attention.tech
이제 관심을 가지셨으니... CRM을 AI로 채우고 판매 아이콘 확인을 강화하세요. 판매 아이콘 확인을 위한 실시간 완전 통합 음성 도우미가 주목됩니다. 실시간 안내를 통해 거래를 성사시키고 원클릭 아이콘 확인으로 CRM을 채우세요. 시장 진출을 강화하고 말을 로켓으로 바꿔보세요. 판매의 미래에 오신 것을 환영합니다!
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM 팀을 위한 개인 비서 모든 영업 통화 후에 Sybill은 정확한 요약을 작성하여 Slack + CRM에 푸시합니다. 귀하를 위한 후속 이메일 초안을 작성합니다. 보고서의 모든 단어와 비언어적 반응을 캡처합니다.
Hexospark
hexospark.com
하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 관계를 육성하여 이메일을 개인화하고 인바운드 후속 조치를 자동화하며 판매를 늘리십시오.
Recapped
recapped.io
거래 성사 및 고객 온보딩 속도가 25% 더 빨라졌습니다. 거래를 더 빨리 성사시키고, 거래에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 파악하고, 챔피언을 활성화하는 데 도움이 되는 상호 실행 계획을 즉시 생성하세요.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings는 원격 판매 전용으로 구축된 비디오 우선 AI 및 분석 지원 플랫폼입니다. 영업팀의 기존 화상 회의 요구 사항을 넘어 생산성을 위해 영업 워크플로를 자동화하고 AI를 활용하여 영업 전환을 위한 동적 단서와 넛지를 제공합니다. 또한 스마트 회의 메타데이터 관리 및 판매 성과 분석을 통해 영업 리더의 역량을 강화합니다.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip은 마케팅 담당자가 구매자 여정의 모든 단계에서 콘텐츠로 디지털 경험을 만들 수 있도록 지원하는 콘텐츠 경험 플랫폼이자 소프트웨어입니다.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE는 안전하게 사람들을 초대하고, 콘텐츠를 공유하고, 협업할 수 있는 디지털 룸을 제공합니다. 동시에 구매자의 여정에 대한 실행 가능한 통찰력도 얻을 수 있습니다. 우리 고객은 일반적으로 세 가지 공통점을 가지고 있습니다. 1. 긴 판매 주기 2. 거래를 성사시키기 위한 여러 접촉, 조정이 필요한 내부 및 구매자 측의 많은 이해관계자. 3. 판매 과정에서 공유할 내용이 많습니다. SP_CE는 일반적으로 B2B 기업의 마케팅, 영업 및 고객 성공을 위해 사용됩니다. 플랫폼을 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. – 조직과 다른...
Aligned
alignedup.com
영업팀 - 간단히 말해 ALIGNED는 팀과 구매자를 위한 협업 플랫폼인 디지털 영업실입니다. 이를 통해 복잡한 거래를 조율하고 구매자 참여를 늘리며 가치 실현 시간을 단축할 수 있습니다. 어떻게? Aligned는 모든 고객 커뮤니케이션, 콘텐츠, 프로세스 및 도구를 하나의 맞춤형 고객 작업 공간으로 간소화합니다(예, 그렇습니다). 더 이상 매주 이메일을 뒤쫓을 필요가 없습니다. 하나의 디지털 공간으로 연결되는 단 하나의 링크가 모든 것을 지배합니다. 또한 고객 여정에서 사각지대를 발견함으로써 이전에 볼 수 없었던 통찰력에 접근할 ...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace는 환자, 고객 및 기업에 뛰어난 기계 재능을 제공하여 대화형 진료를 쉽게 사용할 수 있도록 합니다.
Meetric
meetric.com
AI를 통해 영업 회의를 쉽고 효과적으로 캡처, 분석, 최적화하여 수익과 통찰력을 확보하세요. 간단히 Teams, Zoom 또는 Google Meet에 연결하거나 판매용 회의 플랫폼을 활용하여 한 단계 더 발전하세요.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza는 최초의 기업 통화 추적 및 통화 최적화 플랫폼입니다. 전화 상호 작용에서 증가하는 인텔리전스 수요를 해결하기 위해 당사는 기존 통화 추적과 강력한 전화 통화 분석을 결합합니다. Convirza는 음성 인식 기술과 정교한 알고리즘을 사용하여 리드 품질을 측정하고 전환을 측정하며 완전한 마케팅 자동화를 통해 조치를 취합니다. 우리는 정교한 마케팅 담당자가 더 나은 결정을 내리고, 거래 성사율과 고객 경험을 개선하는 동시에 수익을 높이도록 돕습니다. 우리는 자동차, 의료, 호텔, 가정 및 금융 서비스 분야의 선도적인 국...