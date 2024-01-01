Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targeting, Geographic targeting, QR Code templates, Mass creation, Visual links (meta OG), Expiration links, Bio site (links page), Re-targeting pixels, API, Tags, Notes, Data export, RGPD, Help Center, Protection & reputation. Advanced features for businesses: Workspaces, Role assignment, Activity and usage log, Scenarios (automation rules), Destination monitoring,2FA mandatory.

웹사이트: lc.cx

